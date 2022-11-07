Inhaling Polluted Air Can Damage Your Lungs, Cause Acute Bronchitis: Symptoms, Treatment, Tips To Mitigate Risk

Bronchitis is a respiratory disease, thus people who are already suffering from COPD or other respiratory conditions, are at high risk of developing the symptoms.

India's capital and the nearby areas are in the grip of severe air pollution. This sudden spike in the pollutants in the air that the people of the state are breathing has led to a steep rise in cases of respiratory diseases, one of the most common ones is Bronchitis. According to the reports, the air quality has plummeted to 'very poor' and 'severe' post-Diwali celebrations. The situation is so bad that the experts have cautioned people that this can lead to severe health issues such as pneumonia, asthma, bronchitis, etc. Today, we will see how breathing polluted air can severely damage your lungs and lead to Bronchitis.

What Is Bronchitis?

Bronchitis is a condition that is marked by an inflammation (swelling) on the lining of the bronchial tubes, also known as airways in the lungs. These tubes play a very important role in the transportation of air to and from the lungs. Patients suffering from Bronchitis usually suffer from persistent cough. They often cough up thickened mucus, something which is discolored or has a tinge of redness (blood) in it. There are two different types of Bronchitis -- acute and chronic. Both of these are caused by either a virus, bacteria, or irritant particle. The attack then leads to infection which causes inflammation inside the walls of the bronchial tubes. According to the studies, one of the major risk factors for this condition is smoking. But, recently several cases of bronchitis have been reported from across the country, and one of the major contributors to this condition has been the sudden rise in air pollution levels. But how are they related? Let's find out!

Air Pollution And Bronchitis: The Relation

When you inhale smog (smoke+fog = air pollution), it passes through the lung airways. During this time, the smog can lead to inflammation of the breathing passage or lung airways, causing major side effects on the lungs, and reducing their capacity. This further leads to difficulty in breathing, pain in the chest, cough, etc. This particular phenomenon can dry out the protective membranes present in the nose and the throat and thus interfere with the body's immunity actions against infection and respiratory illnesses.

Symptoms of Bronchitis

As we always say, health conditions are never silent (leaving a few). Every disease comes with a set of symptoms, and so is Bronchitis. Take a look at the 10 common signs that can tell you if you are suffering from this condition:

Trouble breathing Chronic chest pain Body aches or muscle pain Chest discomfort Extreme tiredness or fatigue Loss of appetite Fever accompanied by chills Chest pain Wheezing Dry cough

Are You At Risk Too?

Since the pollution levels have gone up in the state, and nearby areas. Experts have warned a particular group of people to remain extra cautious. These people mostly belong to - one who is chain smokers, those who are suffering from obesity, have asthma, fighting GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), and other respiratory illnesses. Bronchitis is a respiratory disease, thus people who are already suffering from COPD or other respiratory conditions, are at high risk of developing the symptoms.

Has COVID Done Extra Harm?

COVID-19 infection, one of the biggest virus attacks in the history of mankind, is a respiratory disease, wherein the organs that get affected majorly are the lungs. Experts say that people who have recovered from severe COVID infection, or COVID pneumonia are prone to bronchitis after respiratory infections which can happen when the body is exposed to air pollution.

Bronchitis Diagnosis Process

How can you detect bronchitis? Well, apart from the symptoms and signs, here are some medical tests that can be done in order to understand if you are suffering from this severe respiratory disease or not. Take a look:

The condition can severely damage the lining of the lungs, thus a chest X-ray is important to detect pneumonia. It can also be detected using Sputum tests. Nasal swabs can also detect the onset of bronchitis.

