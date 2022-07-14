Influenza (Flu): Does It Impacts The Severity Of SARS-CoV-2?

Flu has nothing to do with the severity of covid infection! Scientists claim co-infection is not fatal.

According to the researchers from New York University in Langone, the human population is now battling the epidemic covid and influenza virus, along with two respiratory RNA viruses. Since both the viruses can infect the airways and they can increase mortality. Therefore, it becomes essential to understand the consequences of having both infections. However, a new study claims that the combination of influenza virus and SARS-CoV-2 infection does not reduce the severity of flu or covid. But if a person is exposed to the flu, the response to infection can significantly reduce COVID.

Test On Animals

Researchers have done some experiments on some cells and animals. For example, professor of Microbiology at New York University and lead author of the study Benjamin R. Tenoever says that an animal was simultaneously infected with two viruses and examined on the first, third, fifth, seventh and fourteenth day of infection. Researchers also did some animal experiments and tested them three days after other viruses. After that, they were also examined on the first, third and fifth day.

What Does The Research Say?

According to the study issued in the Journal of Virology, let us tell you that the influenza A virus attacks the lungs and even after recovering after a week, it continues to damage the lungs. Researchers say that these data indicate that the presence of factors that cause influenza may prevent covid from progressing, but it is not yet clear whether it plays an essential role in the severity of the disease. However, in many other clinical studies, it has been said that there is a simultaneous infection with covid and other viruses. This is because these viruses invade our airways and infect the same cells.

Why Is Immunoresponse Necessary?

Tenoever says this study can be an example of how the immune response is linked to protecting covid. In addition, the team noted that due to the simultaneous occurrence of two infections, some fatal consequences of the disease had not been seen in animals. Therefore, it would not be wrong to say that covid and flu together do not indicate any significant threat to humanity.

