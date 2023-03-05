Influenza A Subtype H3N2 Explodes In Delhi: How Does The Virus Spread And What It Does To Your Body?

H3N2 Influenza Alert: States Issue Urgent Advisories On Safety And Precaution

Most of the patients infected by the H3N2 virus are experiencing persistent cough, high-grade fever, and other flu-like symptoms.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that India is currently experiencing a major outbreak of the highly infectious H3N2 virus infection which has the ability to cause more hospitalisations than any other flu subtype. As per reports, a maximum number of patients are being reported from Delhi and are witnessing flu-like symptoms that are lasting for over 4-5 days.

Warning the people of the country about the sudden outbreak and its symptoms, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) experts said, " A persistent cough, sometimes accompanied by fever, running through India for the past two-three months is due to Influenza A subtype H3N2."

How Does The Virus Transmit?

One needs to understand a particular virus well, to make sure proper precautions are being taken in order to stay safe. The same goes for the H3N2 Influenza virus. It transmits mainly through infected droplets created when infected pig coughs or sneeze. If these droplets land in your nose or mouth, or you inhale them, you can be infected. After this when an infected person sneezes or coughs, the respiratory droplets can travel in the air and reach the nose, and mouth of another individual, making him/her catch the virus and fall sick.

TRENDING NOW

Symptoms Influenza A Subtype H3N2

Are you infected with the H3N2 virus? Here are some common symptoms of H3N2 virus you must watch out for:

High-grade fever Chills Cough Nausea or vomiting Sore throat Muscles and body aches Diarrhoea Runny Nose

According to the hospitals that are witnessing a surge in cases associated with this virus type, 92% of patients with H3N2 were found to have high-grade fever, 86% had a cough, 27% breathlessness, 16% wheezing, and some were also suffering from pneumonia and seizures.

How To Stay Safe?

Now the question that arrives right now is how to stay safe from catching this virus infection. We reached out to experts to understand how one can keep this virus at bay. Below mentioned are some of the things that you can do to stay safe at a time when you are at risk of such a deadly virus outbreak:

You may like to read

Wash your hands before touching your face. Wear properly fitted N-95 face masks Avoid crowded areas as much as possible Avoid touching your mouth and nose without sanitizing your hands Cover nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing Keep your body well hydrated. Drink a lot of fluid Take only prescribed medicines (such as paracetamol) when you have fever and body aches.

Fever cases on rise - Avoid Antibiotics pic.twitter.com/WYvXX70iho Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) March 3, 2023

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has advised against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics amid rising cases of cough, cold and nausea across the country. "The most misused antibiotics are Amoxicillin, Norfloxacin, Oprofloxacin, Ofloxacin and Levofloxacin. These are being used for the treatment of diarrhoea and UTI. Therefore it is highly recommended that one should only take medicines after attaining knowledge about whether the infection is bacterial or not," ICMR cautioned countrymen.

Is there no respite from such virus attacks? As per the experts, such viral infections are likely to reduce from March-end or April first week, as the temperature begins to rise.

RECOMMENDED STORIES