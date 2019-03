A new study published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry has associated inflammation with heart disease and depression. Yes, you have heard it right! According to the researchers at the the University of Cambridge in the UK, chronic inflammation, which you may experience owing to illness, stress, smoking, alcohol intake, physical inactivity and obesity, can be tied to depression and heart disease. Moreover, the study also suggests that people who have already experienced a heart attack may suffer from depression. While people having depression can also get a heart attack.

To carry out this study, the team looked at the health data of around 370,000 middle-aged adults and it was also revealed that participants whose one parent died after suffering from a heart attack were at a 20 per cent higher risk of getting depressed. So, to help you keep heart disease away, we have some helpful tricks for you. Get going now and stay healthy and hearty!

Exercise is the need of the hour

Have you been planning to exercise but unable to do so. Then, you are doing it all wrong. Exercise will not only help you battle the bulge, build stronger bones and regulate your blood pressure. But, it can also help you keep heart disease away. Well, it is a no brainer that opting for a regular physical activity can be helpful for your cardiovascular health. According to a study published in the journal Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine, exercising on a daily basis can lead to a decrease in cardiovascular mortality and also reduce your chances of suffering from cardiovascular disease. Those who exercise on a daily basis can manage their blood pressure and diabetes. Also, along with staying physically active, you should also watch your weight. You can go for exercises like walking, swimming, running, aerobics, strength training and many more, which will help you improve your blood circulation and pump up your heart rate. Also, when you are at your workplace. You should keep on moving. Sitting for a longer period of time isn’t only bad for your waistline but also for your and heart, and this has been suggested by various studies. So, make sure that you are not glued to your chair all the time in your office. You should stay active, do stretching, take stairs instead of the elevator along with walking. In case, you have any health issues then speak to your trainer who will suggest you a good fitness program.

Eat heart-healthy food

Including fresh vegetables and fruits in your daily diet can do the trick. Opting for berries can be helpful. They are jam-packed with polyphenols, which can allow you to cut down the risk of heart disease. You will be able to lower your bad cholesterol if you eat beans, peas, chickpeas, and lentils. Avocados can be a good source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, which can aid in managing your cholesterol and a reduced risk of heart disease. Do you know that walnuts are loaded with magnesium and manganese, and may help protect your heart? If you are at your workplace, you can have a smoothie enriched with yoghurt or milk, which will energize you and keep you going. Eggs are filled with protein and can be a good option. Eating nuts in the quantity recommended by your expert can also be helpful.

You should also keep in mind to avoid these foods. You must be aware of the fact that sodium-laden foods may not only lead to hypertension but can also put you at the risk of stroke and heart disease. Likewise, you should also bid adieu to sugary drinks and processed foods.

Get a good night’s sleep

Is your sleep schedule disrupted? Do you find it difficult to hit the sack? Then, you must maintain a good sleep schedule. According to a study published in the Current Cardiology Reviews, a good amount of sleep can be helpful in keeping cardiovascular disease away. This is so because one may suffer from obesity, hypertension, fatigue, may experience lack of concentration due to insufficient sleep. So, experts recommend to sleep for at least 9 hours. You should set a proper sleep schedule and see to it that your room is conducive to sleep. Furthermore, if you are unable to sleep or you tend to choke in your sleep. Then, you must evaluate yourself by your expert to rule out sleep apnoea. So, just sleep well and stay healthy!

You should de-stress

Is your workplace stress making you anxious? Are your family problems stressing you out? Before it takes a toll on your heart, you must do something to relax. You can try meditation. It can help you relax and calm you down. Mindfulness can surely enhance your heart health. Those breathing exercises can be beneficial in taming stress. Doing them can help you breathe deeper and reduce the production of the stress hormone which is known as cortisol. You will be able to focus on your breathing and eliminate those stressful thoughts.

You should go for regular checkups

Even if you are fit as a fiddle, it is essential that you must get yourself examined from time to time. You should get your blood pressure, cholesterol, heart rate and diabetes checked. This will help you do what is right for you. Like – following a proper diet, if your cholesterol is high and can also enable you to take medications to address your conditions if required.