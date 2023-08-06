Infertility May Intensify Menopausal Symptoms: Experts Decode The Link

Menopausal Symptoms And Infertility: Experts Decode The Link

Experts have decoded that, if a woman has a history of infertility, she may be prone to experiencing more severe symptoms of menopause

According to a new study, menopausal symptoms may have a direct link with infertility in women. Experts have decoded that, if a woman has a history of infertility, she may be prone to experiencing more severe symptoms of menopause some of them being: irritability, mood swings and difficulty sleeping.

It is true that every woman will go through menopause at some stage in life but its symptoms are different for each person. Some may suffer behavioural changes, some may go through depression, for some women the symptoms may be more intense. The severity of their symptoms also depend on the behavioural, biological, social, psychological, and demographic factors This recent study raises the possibility that infertility may potentially increase the likelihood of developing certain menopause symptoms, such as mood swings, irritability, and difficulty sleeping. The findings of the study were published in Menopause, The Menopause Society's journal.

About The Study

After conducting a detailed research on the link between menopause and infertility, experts say that the frequency of menopause symptoms and the time of onset of menopause, both depend of a woman's ability to reproduce. So, based on this argument, some women may experience severe menopausal symptoms or may experience an earlier onset. There are clear evidence backing this claim, according to experts. However, they also do state the fact that their are other factors that also influence the severity of the symptoms for example, stressful life events.

Research Findings

Here are the research findings published by experts:

Women who have had experienced problems related to reproduction may experience sleep related issues, undergo depression, mood swings and irritability. The severity of these symptoms may be higher than normal. However, experts also note that they did not find any link with the other symptoms of menopause like for example, vaginal dryness, anxiety or hot flashes. They did not notice any change in these symptoms between women who had a history of infertility and women who did not.

What Do Previous Researches State?

Old researches conducted prior to this new research has explore the link between depression and infertility. Almost 30 to 60 percent women were screened on this subject and the results were that they did have a fertility problem and also was battling depression. Doctors state that women who have a history of infertility will benefit more if they go for regular checkups and health screenings. According to the new study findings, the chances of women getting depression and sleep problems due to a history of infertility are very high.

