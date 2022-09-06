Is It A Cold Or The Flu? How To Know Which One You Have

Common cold and flu have similar symptoms, which confuses a lot of people. Here are all the differences between the two infections you should know.

You have been aching, coughing, or sneezing, how do you know whether you have cold symptoms or is it the flu? These two terms have long been used interchangeably; however, they are different. While there are hundreds of words to describe the symptoms you experience when you get sick, spotting the difference between a common cold and influenza is important. If you have been confusing the common cold and influenza. If it is difficult for you to distinguish between the two with both causing similar, often overlapping symptoms, then this article is for you.

Understanding Differences Between Common Cold And Flu

Dr Agam Vora, Chest Physician, Advanced Multi Specialty Hospitals, Vile Parle (West). Assoc. Hon. & In-Charge, Department of Chest & TB, Dr R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital said, "With seasonal changes and sudden shifts in the weather, we witness a rise of various viral infections ranging from the flu to common cold. It is especially important to recognize the differences across conditions to effectively treat them and speed up the process of recovery. Further, to avoid these seasonal infections, understanding and adopting preventive measures are also important to keep people healthy and protected."

It's important for people to be able to distinguish between a cold and the flu promptly so they can get the proper medical care they require. Fortunately, there are a few clear distinctions between the two that should be kept in mind as laid down by Dr Vora.

Common Cold Vs Flu

Here are four key differences between a cold and the flu:

Common cold and flu either spread through personal contact and body discharge, such as saliva or fluids from coughing or sneezing, but they are brought on by distinct viruses. The flu is caused by different strains or types of the influenza virus specifically, while a common cold can be derived from multiple viruses, the most common one being rhinovirus. To understand if an individual is experiencing the flu, consulting a doctor is recommended. They will assess one's symptoms and might recommend getting tested to determine the nature of the virus. Body aches, weariness, headaches, sore throats, coughs, and runny or stuffy nose are among the common symptoms of the two illnesses. But unlike a cold, the flu sometimes includes a high-grade fever as well (commonly 101 degrees Fahrenheit or more). Chills (shivering or shaking), which are frequent with influenza but not with colds, are another distinguishing characteristic. Most of the time, cold symptoms are less severe than flu symptoms. In comparison to a cold, the flu can potentially result in more serious complications. Particularly in at-risk people with concomitant conditions such as lung or heart disease, diabetes, or hypertension, influenza can develop into a serious condition requiring hospitalization. Other related problems include pneumonia or lung infections. There are also distinctions in how symptoms first appear, with the flu's symptoms beginning more abruptly and progressing more quickly than those of a cold. After a week, cold symptoms typically become better. The flu can gradually get better over a period of two to five days, but the side effects can remain for up to a week.

It is vital to understand these differences to guide needed care. It is important to remember that there are preventive measures that can be taken. Thus, recognizing the steps to avoid these conditions this season can also be helpful.

How To Avoid Common Cold And Flu?

One of the essential strategies for reducing flu infections, according to the WHO, is immunisation. The immunological protection provided by the flu vaccination can deteriorate with time, therefore doing this every year is advised. According to WHO recommendations, annual injections improve defence against the mutating influenza virus, whose structure changes each year. While there is no vaccination to prevent the common cold, practising proper hygiene is essential to staying healthy.

You may like to read

Dr Jejoe Karankumar, Director, Medical Affairs at Abbott said, "By educating the population on the need for a range of preventive measures against respiratory illnesses, including vaccination, we can empower people to protect themselves and others from such conditions. This can prevent unnecessary complications down the line, particularly for children, the elderly and individuals with underlying conditions."

Other common practices to prevent the onset of the common cold as well as flu:

washing hands more often (for at least 20 seconds)

limiting close contact with anyone having cold or flu symptoms

avoiding touching one's eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Keep an eye on the symptoms and seek a doctor's help if required.