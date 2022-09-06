Is It A Cold Or The Flu? How To Know Which One You Have

- Health A-Z
You have been aching, coughing, or sneezing, how do you know whether you have cold symptoms or is it the flu? These two terms have long been used interchangeably; however, they are different. While there are hundreds of words to describe the symptoms you experience when you get sick, spotting the difference between a common cold and influenza is important. If you have been confusing the common cold and influenza. If it is difficult for you to distinguish between the two with both causing similar, often overlapping symptoms, then this article is for you.
Dr Agam Vora, Chest Physician, Advanced Multi Specialty Hospitals, Vile Parle (West). Assoc. Hon. & In-Charge, Department of Chest & TB, Dr R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital said, "With seasonal changes and sudden shifts in the weather, we witness a rise of various viral infections ranging from the flu to common cold. It is especially important to recognize the differences across conditions to effectively treat them and speed up the process of recovery. Further, to avoid these seasonal infections, understanding and adopting preventive measures are also important to keep people healthy and protected."
It's important for people to be able to distinguish between a cold and the flu promptly so they can get the proper medical care they require. Fortunately, there are a few clear distinctions between the two that should be kept in mind as laid down by Dr Vora.
Here are four key differences between a cold and the flu:
It is vital to understand these differences to guide needed care. It is important to remember that there are preventive measures that can be taken. Thus, recognizing the steps to avoid these conditions this season can also be helpful.
One of the essential strategies for reducing flu infections, according to the WHO, is immunisation. The immunological protection provided by the flu vaccination can deteriorate with time, therefore doing this every year is advised. According to WHO recommendations, annual injections improve defence against the mutating influenza virus, whose structure changes each year. While there is no vaccination to prevent the common cold, practising proper hygiene is essential to staying healthy.
Dr Jejoe Karankumar, Director, Medical Affairs at Abbott said, "By educating the population on the need for a range of preventive measures against respiratory illnesses, including vaccination, we can empower people to protect themselves and others from such conditions. This can prevent unnecessary complications down the line, particularly for children, the elderly and individuals with underlying conditions."
Other common practices to prevent the onset of the common cold as well as flu:
Keep an eye on the symptoms and seek a doctor's help if required.
