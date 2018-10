When you are faced with a hospital stay that even maybe for a routine procedure, we are in a situation in which we have to put our lives in someone else’s hands. So, you should make sure about the infection and safety score of the hospital. You should ask questions which bother you to avoid any confusion. You should ensure that basic hygiene is maintained properly and so on. Read on to know more about how you can prevent infections during your hospital stay.

Hand hygiene: Maintaining good hand hygiene is one of the most important ways to prevent the spread of infections. This includes the common cold, flu as well as other infections. You should wash your hands after going to the bathroom, when you blow your nose, cough, sneeze, after bandages or dressings, after eating and while you enter or leave your room. You can ask for waterless alcohol hand rub or wipes.

Respiratory hygiene: you should cover your mouth with tissue or handkerchief while sneezing or coughing. You should clean your hands after you use the tissue or your handkerchief. You should dispose of the tissue in the dustbin. You might be asked to wear a mask in order to avoid infections. In case, someone comes to visit you and they have a cough or cold see to it that you ask them to cover their mouth.

Infection at the site of your surgery: See to it that the hospital staff cleans their hands thoroughly before and after touching your incision site. If someone comes to see you they should refrain from touching your dressing. Ask your expert about the precautions and how to take care of your incision. Observe incision properly and tell your expert if you spot any redness or drainage which could be the signs of infection.

Tips for the visitors:

• Avoid visiting the patient if you are unwell.

• Make sure that you clean your hands on entering and before leaving the room of the patient.

• Use tissues or handkerchief to cover your mouth while sneezing or couching.

• Avoid touching the wound of the patient.

• Don’t ignore the instructions of the expert.