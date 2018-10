The risk of transferring infections is high when you work directly or around with humans and animals. However, in any setting where people are exposed to human or animal bodily fluid infections can transfer between hosts. Thus, people from any occupation should follow good hygiene practice. Occupations like hospital officials, sewer workers, vets, tattooists, even normal goers.

Hand washing hygiene

Hands are the favourite place of infectious microorganisms. We touch so many things throughout the day like light switches, railings, door handles, work surfaces, utensils, etc. skin contact alone infectious bacteria cannot enter a host. It will only enter if you have contaminated hands and then you touch your mouth, eye or a cut. Thus, wash your hands properly with liquid antibacterial soap. And dry your hands with a disposable paper towel.

First aid for cuts and gazes

The main source of infection is acut or graze. Infectious bacteria can enter the bloodstream through the exposed tissue without proper dressing and sanitisation of a wound. The wound can also infect another person through pus. Thus, clean your hand, then wear disposable gloves, cleans the wound and choose the right dressing for the wound.

Some cleaning and sanitising tips to remove infectious bacteria: