Infection Prevention Week is on and the season of contracting maximum infection has also set in with the transition in weather at present. Here we are with a list of simple hacks for preventing the spread of infection. Do these to say no flu and more.

Clean your hands: First thing first. Clean hands do not spread disease. It is essential that you keep your hands clean and germ free as your hands can play an active role in transmitting germs. Wash them with water and soap and use an antiseptic hand sanitiser if need be. Clean your hands after coughing, sneezing, touching things that are dirty, after using a toilet, smoking, touching animals and more.

Stay away from used needles and waste: Used needles can transmit germs to a great extent. Doctors say that used needles should be thrown in specially designed sharps container and not in ordinary waste bins. Also, disposable items filled with blood or other body substances should be put in a plastic bag, sealed and disposed of in the bin immediately.

When sick, try and avoid close contact with others: Doctors say that at the early stage of an infection when you have symptoms like fever, cough, cold, vomiting tendency or diarrhoea, you are more likely to spread infection at a faster rate. In order to prevent this spread, try and avoid close contact with others, cover up your mouth when you sneeze or cough and use a separate toilet in case you have diarrhoea.