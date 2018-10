Your hands tend to pick up germs when you come in contact with the contaminated surfaces. So, clean and intact skin is the best barrier against infection. Hence, you should wash your hands regularly to fight infections. Or else, you may suffer from many diseases like skin infections, cough and cold and many more health ailments. So, make sure that you maintain a good personal hygiene and stay healthy.

You should cover your mouth and nose: Yes, you have heard it right! While coughing or sneezing, if you fail to cover your mouth with an handkerchief or a tissues then you are doing it all wrong! Since, the germs can travel when you sneeze or cough, so you should see to it that you cover your mouth. You should keep the tissues handy and discard the tissues after you use them. also, After discarding the tissue, don’t forget to wash your hands. Moreover, you can cover your mouth with your hands if you don’t have a tissue or an handkerchief but wash your hands immediately. Hence, we hope you keep in this is mind and do so. You should clean your hands from time to time: Make sure that you wash your hands thoroughly once you are home/ before and after eating/ after touching your pet/ after going to the loo/ after touching uncleaned surfaces and so on. If you are unable to wash your hands then you might suffer from infections. So, follow a good hand-hygiene and make it a norm to wash your hands from time to time. You should get shots to prevent infections: Do you skip your shot sessions? If you do then you shouldn’t. Speak to your expert regarding the vaccinations you should take. Getting hepatitis, flu, tetanus, chicken pox vaccines is a must. You should eat a well-balanced diet: If you are recovering from illness then you should eat fruits, vegetables, whole grains and milk products. You can also opt for beans, eggs, and nuts. You will need proteins which are vital for wound healing. While fruits and vegetables are abundant in vitamins and minerals and can improve your overall well-being. Also, see to it that you eat foods like garlic, ginger and turmeric which can help you to strengthen your immunity. You must have whole grains which are fibrous and can help you to regulate your bowel movements. You can take your expert’s health regarding the foods you can eat and avoid.