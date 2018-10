Winter is prime time for illness here in India. In October, the cold and flu season typically starts, peaks in February and can last until the end of April. So prevention is the best approach to cold and flu season. Preventing viral infections is very important to stay away from any illness this season. Thus, here we have mentioned six tips which can help you to stay healthy during winters.

Get a flu shot: Most people think of the flu vaccine when it comes to preventing illness during this season. The flu vaccine helps to fight against the type A and type B flu viruses. So, to prevent infection during winter flu shot is the best thing.

Wash your hands: During winter wash your hands frequently to prevent transmission of illness. For up to 3 hours a cold virus on your hands can stay alive. So, you could become infected if you touch your eyes or nose during that time.

Stay hydrated: Dryness during winters can cause dehydration, which may leave you more susceptible to illness. So, to stay hydrated drink beverages throughout the day. Whenever you will feel thirsty have a glass of water. But avoid alcohol as it can cause dehydration.

Get enough sleep: If your body isn’t well-rested it is hard to fight infection. Try to keep a regular routine at bedtime to help you sleep well. Adults need at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night.

Stay away from people fighting a cold: Try to avoid contact with those you know are fighting a cold, though it is not possible every time. But people with compromised immune systems it is very important for them.

Use caution at buffets: Be on guard if you are eating out or enjoying a family potluck. If someone coughs or sneeze on the food or, in any other way contaminates the shared serving utensils or the food, it could easily transmit the virus to you. Thus, try to check everything before enjoying a meal outside.