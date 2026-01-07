Indore Water Crisis: What Happens When You Drink Contaminated Water? Tips To Stay Safe

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Indore Water Crisis: One of India's cleanest city, Indore, has been in the limelight for a major public health crisis that erupted due to contaminated drinking water. The incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Bhagirathpura locality in Indore, where 16 deaths and more than 1400 people fell ill.
According to reports, ahead of the tragic incident, residents of the locality reported foul smell, discolouration of water and bitter taste when they drink. Following lab tests of the foul-smelling tap water, the health administration declared a widespread waterborne disease outbreak, which led several people experience vomiting, diarrhoea, dehydration and fever after consuming it. Despite the city's reputation for being India's cleanest city, drinking contaminated water is not rare in Indore.
The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that about 1.7 billion people use drinking water sources contaminated with faeces, which is a major driver of illnesses like bacterial gastroenteritis, cholera, typhoid, dysentery, polio and hepatitis A, which can be fatal. The global health organisation reports that about 1 million people are estimated to succumb to death each year from diarrhoea, which is one of the major diseases that is led by drinking unsafe water, sanitation and hand hygiene.
According to the WHO, some of the main causes of contamination of water are mainly due to inadequate management of urban, industrial and agricultural wastewater. It states, "Diarrhoea is the most widely known disease linked to contaminated food and water but there are other hazards. In 2021, over 251.4 million people required preventative treatment for schistosomiasis an acute and chronic disease caused by parasitic worms contracted through exposure to infested water."
Water is an important part of our life that is essential for bodily functions like flushing out toxins from your system, aiding digestion, nutrients and regulating temperatures. Clean water has a unique characteristic that can work as a medicine to heal many human ailments. And, contaminated water can carry viruses, bacteria and parasites that can lead to severe health complications. Therefore, to protect yourself from waterborne diseases, follow the tips below:
