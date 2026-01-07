Indore Water Crisis: What Happens When You Drink Contaminated Water? Tips To Stay Safe

Indore Water Crisis: A recent water contamination case in Madhya Pradesh's Bhagirathpura locality in Indore took 16 lives and more than 1400 people fell ill. Get to know the risks and tips to stay safe from drinking contaminated water.

Indore Water Crisis: One of India's cleanest city, Indore, has been in the limelight for a major public health crisis that erupted due to contaminated drinking water. The incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Bhagirathpura locality in Indore, where 16 deaths and more than 1400 people fell ill.

According to reports, ahead of the tragic incident, residents of the locality reported foul smell, discolouration of water and bitter taste when they drink. Following lab tests of the foul-smelling tap water, the health administration declared a widespread waterborne disease outbreak, which led several people experience vomiting, diarrhoea, dehydration and fever after consuming it. Despite the city's reputation for being India's cleanest city, drinking contaminated water is not rare in Indore.

Risks Associated With Drinking Contaminated Water

The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that about 1.7 billion people use drinking water sources contaminated with faeces, which is a major driver of illnesses like bacterial gastroenteritis, cholera, typhoid, dysentery, polio and hepatitis A, which can be fatal. The global health organisation reports that about 1 million people are estimated to succumb to death each year from diarrhoea, which is one of the major diseases that is led by drinking unsafe water, sanitation and hand hygiene.

According to the WHO, some of the main causes of contamination of water are mainly due to inadequate management of urban, industrial and agricultural wastewater. It states, "Diarrhoea is the most widely known disease linked to contaminated food and water but there are other hazards. In 2021, over 251.4 million people required preventative treatment for schistosomiasis an acute and chronic disease caused by parasitic worms contracted through exposure to infested water."

Tips To Stay Safe From Water Contamination

Water is an important part of our life that is essential for bodily functions like flushing out toxins from your system, aiding digestion, nutrients and regulating temperatures. Clean water has a unique characteristic that can work as a medicine to heal many human ailments. And, contaminated water can carry viruses, bacteria and parasites that can lead to severe health complications. Therefore, to protect yourself from waterborne diseases, follow the tips below:

Ensure to drink clean and safe water to prevent yourself from harmful pathogens that can lead to various waterborne diseases.

Proper hand hygiene is crucial to prevent bacteria and germs from entering your body through your mouth, nose and eyes. Therefore, washing your hands before eating your food, after using a toilet or touching garbage or contaminated surfaces is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent the spread of diseases

Ensure to keep your water storage containers clean by regularly washing them with soap and clean water.

Abstain from using untreated water from natural resources like rivers and lakes, as they can often be contaminated by viruses, bacteria or chemicals.

Always use filtered or boiled water to wash fruits, vegetables and other food items. Using filtered water while cooking food can keep you safe from waterborne disease.

Lastly, one of the best way to combat water contamination is to understand what happens to your health when you drink contaminated water. So, educate yourself and your family about water hygiene.

