Women Taking Health More Seriously: Practo Reports Surge In Oncology, Mental Health Consultations

Practo's insights reports highlight a noticeable increase in the number of younger women seeking mental health support. Women between 25 -34 years are seeking consultations for oncology the most.

Indian women are taking their health more seriously now than before. Practo's insights reports, based on data collected from 78,000 women users, showed a 23 per cent rise in consultations across specialties in 2022 compared to the previous year. Oncology and mental health were the fastest-growing specialties with a YoY increase of 96 per cent and 66 per cent respectively. The majority of mental health consultations were sought by younger women (under 35 years).

Increase in mental health consultations among Indian women

Women under 35 consulted the most on mental health in 2022, and those under 25 are seeking mental health support more, as per the reports.

Age-wise break-up of mental health consultations by women in 2022

Women between 18 to 24 age group witnessed 59 per cent growth in consultations YoY

Women between 25 to 34 age group witnessed 38 per cent growth

Women between 35 to 44 age group witnessed 23 per cent growth

Women between 45 to 64 age group witnessed 15 per cent growth

And women aged 64 plus also witnessed some growth but the numbers are relatively lower.

The most discussed metal health concerns include withdrawal symptoms, suicidal behavior, stress, panic, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), eating disorder, drug abuse, and alcoholic addiction.

Maximum growth in oncology consultations seen among 25 to 34 age group

The Practo's insights reports revealed a YoY growth of 118 per cent in oncology consultations in women between age group 25 to 34. They are followed by age groups of 35 to 44 witnessing 108 per cent growth, and 45 plus women witnessing 21 per cent growth. While there was marginal growth in oncology consultations among younger women under 25, the numbers are relatively lower.

Young women more proactive about their health

Overall, young women in their 20s and 30s constituted the majority of consultations across specialties.

Those in the age group of 25 to 34 years contributed to 65 per cent of consultations done by women using Practo. This is followed by those between 35 to 44 years (21 per cent), followed by 18 to 24 years (8 per cent), and 45 to 54 years (3 per cent) and women aged 55 and above (2per cent).

Highest growth in consultations is also seen among young women, with 18 to 24 age group growing at 56 per cent, followed by 25 to 34 age group at 23 per cent, and 35 to 44 age group at 15 per cent.

Top 5 specialties consulted by women in 2022 include:

Gynecology at 16 per cent

Dermatology at 10 per cent

General Physician at 8 per cent

Dentist and Pediatrician both at 5 per cent each

Dr Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Healthcare Strategy Officer, Practo, pointed out that increasing number of younger women are seeking mental health support, and it is a worrying trend that warrants attention and action.

According to him, multiple factors contribute to this trend, such as increasing awareness and de-stigmatisation of mental health issues, the impact of social media on mental health, and the unique stressors and challenges faced by younger generations.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajiv Nandy, Clinical Psychologist, Chairman-Shristi Child Development & Learning Institute, said that acceptance and awareness are the key drivers of this change in women healthcare in India.

