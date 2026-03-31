Indian women face higher abdominal fat risk than men: End-organ diseases associated with obesity you should know about

The rising incidence of abdominal obesity or abdominal fat among women in India alarms a hidden health crisis which is not just about weight but where fat is stored and how it affects vital organs.

In a new study what was once considered a lifestyle issue is now being described as a growing metabolic crisis by researchers. A recent study published in Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research and Reviews reveals that about 5 to 6 out of every 10 women in India who are between the ages of 30 to 49 are affected by abdominal obesity which is significantly higher than in men.

What is abdominal obesity?

Abdominal obesity refers to excess fat around the waist which experts have linked to ageing, urban lifestyles, higher income levels and dietary patterns including increased consumption of non-vegetarian and processed foods. What is more concerning about this study is that this trend is now being frequently seen among teenagers and young adults especially girls attributing to early nutritional imbalances followed by rapid lifestyle changes.

What are the hidden metabolic risks?

Abdominal obesity is also popularly known as central obesity which involves fat accumulation not just under the skin but around vital organs like the liver and pancreas. The finding showed that this visceral fat is a major risk factor for serious conditions such as Type 2 Diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers. The study further highlights several end-organ diseases associated with abdominal fat including chronic kidney dysfunction, metabolic dysfunction associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and breast cancer making it a significant public health concern that often goes undetected.

Why BMI may not be enough

Another important findings the researchers outlined in the study is that traditional measures like Body Mass Index (BMI) may not accurately reflect the risks of obesity in Indian populations. According to experts this occurs becuase Asian Indians tend to have higher body fat percentages even at lower BMI levels compared to white populations. This means someone with a 'normal' BMI may still be at risk of several end-organ diseases due to excess abdominal fat. It is also important to note that this is the main reason why there is a growing shift towards using waist circumference and waist-to-height ratio as better indicators of health risk rather than the traditional BMI calculator.

Talking about the recent findings, study author, Prof. Anoop Misra, Chairman of Fortis C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, said, "Abdominal obesity is a key indicator of multiple health ailments, from diabetes to cancers. It is very simply measured with a measuring tape. Every physician should have one, and every patient should undergo waist circumference measurement. It helps convince patients about the need for better diet and lifestyle choices and also guides decisions regarding pharmacotherapy."

Tips to reduce abdominal fats

Here are some essential tips to help you reduce belly fat according to Dr. Pankaj Sharma, Director of Robotic, Bariatric, Laparoscopic and General Surgery at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh:

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Ensure to follow a diet consisting fibre

Do regular exercise and yoga

Sleeping enough is necessary to maintain your metabolism

Remain stress-free to lose fat

Stay physically active to help you reduce belly fats and obesity

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