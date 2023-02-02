India-Made Eye Drops Infects 11 And Kills 1 In US, CDC Warns Against Its Use

Deadly bacterial infection from India-made eye drops have infected 11 people and killed one person in the US. Manufacturing company is conducting an investigation on the issue.

An over-the-counter eye drop manufactured in India may be linked to bacterial infection that has and could lead to permanent vision loss, hospitalization and also death. As per the reports of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people have been advised not use to this eye drop. At least 55 people from 12 states in the United States have been identified with Pseudomonas aeruginosa. This type of bacteria is resistant to most antibiotics. So far, one person has died after getting infected and three people have experienced permanent vision loss.

It has not been proven yet whether or not the infections are being cause by that particular brand of eye drops but as per reports, people who have used it so far have fallen really ill. At least 11 people developed eye infections out of which, 3 of them experienced permanent loss of vision on one eye. The side effects are very severe and serious and due to this reason CDC has recommended that clinicians and patients to immediately discontinue the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears until the epidemiological investigation and laboratory analyses are complete. Also, experts have asked an immediate stop in sale of these eye drops. The cases have so far been found in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Side Effects That Patients Experienced After Using The Eye Drop

So far, people who have used the eye drop have experience infections and also permanent vision loss. Aside from that, patients have also experienced urinary tract infections and respiratory infections. The bacterium has also lead to the death of one person because it had entered the bloodstream, as per reports.

Possible Cause Of Side Effects Stated By Experts

Experts have noted that the eye drops are never made with preservatives and this means that it cannot prevent the growth of bacteria. The infection could have been caused from contamination either during the manufacture of the drops or during its use. CDC has taken up the task of conducting tests on unopened bottles.

The manufacturers of the eye drops are based in Chennai, they have also taken an initiative to recall the products for the one's that were sent to the US. After the issue was brought to their notice, they have also started an investigation to look into the matter.