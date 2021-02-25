Is the coronavirus pandemic and the new normal giving you a headache? You’re not alone. Headache specialists worldwide have reported witnessing an increase in migraines or worsening symptoms during the pandemic. Several factors related to the pandemic, such as increased stress levels, more screen time, changes in routine, are blamed for the rise in the number. Stress is thought to be one of the most common triggers of migraine headache and the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are facing with financial and emotional stress. Once it hits, migraine headaches can last for hours or even days. Unfortunately, there is no cure for migraine. But a number of OTC or prescription medications are available to help ease the migraine symptoms, including severe throbbing headache, nausea, vomiting, and nasal congestion. Now, an Indian company has come up with a new triple-combination drug for the treatment of migraine and it has also been approved that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA). Also Read - Three Covid clusters found in Bengaluru in less than 10 days: Is it a sign of second wave?

This means, a migraine patient may not need to take more than one pill to combat different symptoms.

Granules India Ltd launching the pills soon

Granules India Ltd on Wednesday announced that the FDA has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for acetaminophen, aspirin, and caffeine tablets for the treatment of migraine. According to the company, the drug is bioequivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) product, Excedrin Migraine tablets, 250 mg/250 mg/65 mg, of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, IANS reported.

The triple-combination pills would be manufactured at Granules India’s Hyderabad facility and is expected to be launched soon. “We received approval for this triple combination product within 14 months from filing. With this, we have received three ANDA approvals over the past month,” Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was quoted as saying.

Know more about these pills

Acetaminophen is a widely used nonprescription analgesic (pain reliever) and antipyretic (fever reducer) medication used for temporarily relief of minor aches and pains due to headache, muscular aches, backache, minor pain of arthritis, the common cold, toothache, and premenstrual and menstrual cramps and to reduce fever.

Research has shown aspirin to be effective at reducing migraine pain and in preventing recurrent migraine headaches.

Caffeine, which is found in coffee and tea, is a natural stimulant and energy enhancer. Caffeine pills are also shown to help relieve migraines and tension headaches.

COVID-19 Pandemic worsening migraine symptoms

Patients with migraines are experiencing more frequent and severe symptoms during the coronavirus pandemic, revealed a study recently published in The Journal of Headache and Pain. They also reported overuse of analgesics to ease the symptoms, and many also did not communicate with their neurologists, said the authors from the Ibn Sina Hospital in Kuwait.

According to their study findings, migraine patients who were infected with COVID-19 also reported a worsening of their headaches while they had the virus.

Approximately 60% of participants reported an increase in migraine frequency compared to pre-pandemic period, and 10.3% transformed to chronic migraine. A majority (64%) of patients said their migraine severity increased during the pandemic and 58.7% said they overused analgesics.