India using too many powerful antibiotics meant for specific infections, warns global Lancet study; AMR risk rises

A new Lancet study reveals rising use of powerful antibiotics in India, raising concerns over antimicrobial resistance and the growing threat of hard-to-treat infections.

Antibiotics meant for specific infections (Image AI Generated)

A new global study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases has raised concerns over the increasing use of powerful antibiotics in India. The researchers discovered that many antibiotics deemed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to be "Watch" drugs are being ordered, and used more frequently, than they should be. This trend could accelerate the spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which could result in infections becoming more difficult to treat in the future, experts warn.

What did the Lancet study find?

The study, which was published by the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases takes a look at antibiotic use in various countries and spans a time period from 2016 to 2023. It determined that, although antibiotic availability has increased in much of the world with low and moderate incomes such as India, there has been a huge rise in the use of broader spectrum and more potent antibiotics, too.

The researchers said India was one of the countries where WHO Watch antibiotics are widely being used, and that antibiotics being prescribed for certain bacterial infections should be used sparingly to avert the proliferation of resistance.

What are Watch antibiotics?

World Health Organization (WHO) categorizes antibiotics into 3 groups access, watch and reserve.

Access antibiotics:: meds that work best for common bacterial infections. Review antibiotics: Only administer broad-spectrum antibiotics in the case of infections which they are specifically used for as these can be more likely to cause antibiotic resistance. Reserve antibiotics: Antibiotics that are reserved for the most severe cases of infection from multi-drug resistant bacteria.

WHO has advocated for the promotion of Access antibiotics, and a restriction of the use of Watch and Reserve antibiotics, wherever possible, in countries.

Why is overuse of powerful antibiotics a concern?

Bacteria may develop resistance over time if they are used excessively or wrongly, health experts say. Ineffective medicines may be available because of bacterial resistance to antibiotic drugs.

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World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that antimicrobial resistance is listed among top 10 global public health threats. Can make infections difficult to treat, prolong hospitalization, raise health care costs, and cause more deaths.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)also cautions that antibiotics can only be used if prescribed by a health care professional as resistance to them is developing against the common cold and flu viruses.

What does this mean for India?

India has one of the highest population sizes and has a high infectious disease burden. The use of antibiotics has been tightened and yet experts claim that many people often get them unnecessarily or without the proper advice of their doctors. The Lancet study says that better access to health care is as important as better antibiotic stewardship, the right antibiotic, correct dose, for an appropriate length of time.

How can people use antibiotics safely?

Health organizations recommend a few simple steps:

Only take antibiotics if prescribed by a doctor

Finish the whole course despite improvements in symptoms even though they feel better

Do not share any antibiotics

Never store antibiotics for future use or ailments

Don't insist on taking antibiotics when they are not needed for a virus such as the common cold or the flu

There's also an advice against self-medication from the Mayo Clinic, as unneeded antibiotic use can lead to bacteria becoming resistant and potentially cause unwanted side effects.

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