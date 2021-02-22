Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is emerging as an important cause of liver disease in India, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday, as he underscores the importance of tackling NAFLD to manage the country’s burden of non-communicable diseases. NAFLD is estimated to affect up to 32 per cent of the general population in India with a higher prevalence among overweight or obese people and diabetics. Acknowledging the need for action on NAFLD, India has decided to include non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in the National Programme for Prevention & Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS). Also Read - What are the best foods to eat during jaundice?

The Union Health Minister launched the operational guidelines for the integration NAFLD in the national programme on Monday. "The government of India has realised that the existing non-communicable diseases (NCD) programme's strategies can now be aligned to achieve the objectives to prevent and control NAFLD," Vardhan asserted while launching the guidelines, as reported by IANS.

According to Vardhan, India is the first country in the world to identify the need for action on NAFLD.

How to reduce the burden of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is the abnormal accumulation of fat within the liver cells (hepatocytes), is a serious health concern as it can progress to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). An aggressive form of fatty liver disease, NASH is marked by liver inflammation and may cause cirrhosis (scarring of the liver), liver failure and even liver cancer.

The Union Health Minister Vardhan noted that the global burden of NASH has more than doubled over the last two decades. People with NAFLD are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease and it is the most common cause of death in NAFLD, he added, quoting studies.

According to the Union Health Minister, the menace of NAFLD can be tackled with three steps:

Behaviour and lifestyle changes

Early diagnosis and management of the disease

Building of capacity at various levels of health care for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of NAFLD.

The government believes that existing NPCDCS programme strategies can easily be aligned to prevent and control NAFLD through lifestyle changes, early diagnosis, and management of associated non-communicable diseases.

Signs and symptoms of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

As the name implies, NAFLD affects people who drink little to no alcohol. But it can progress to more advanced forms and cause damage similar to the heavy alcohol use. Unfortunately, signs and symptoms of NAFLD usually does not appear unless it progresses to liver failure. People with NAFLD may experience fatigue and pain or discomfort in the upper right abdomen.

According to Mayo Clinic, these signs and symptoms indicate that NAFLD has progressed to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and advanced scarring (cirrhosis):

Abdominal swelling (ascites)

Enlarged blood vessels just beneath the skin’s surface

Enlarged spleen

Red palms

Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice)

While it not yet understood as to why some people accumulate fat in the liver, certain health conditions are thought to promote development of NAFLD and NASH. These include: Being overweight or obesity, suffering from insulin resistance, or having high blood sugar (hyperglycemia) and high levels of fats, particularly triglycerides, in the blood.

To reduce the risk of getting non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, the Mayo Clinic advises people to eat a healthy diet, maintain a healthy weight and exercise most days of the week.