Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is emerging as an important cause of liver disease in India said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday as he underscores the importance of tackling NAFLD to manage the country's burden of non-communicable diseases. NAFLD is estimated to affect up to 32 per cent of the general population in India with a higher prevalence among overweight or obese people and diabetics. Acknowledging the need for action on NAFLD India has decided to include non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in the National Programme for Prevention & Control of Cancer Diabetes Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS). The