India Ranks 2nd At Fostering Employee Wellbeing; Why Is Mental Health At Workplace Important?

India has been declared as the second best country for employee mental health and wellbeing right after Turkey. Why is mental health and wellbeing important at workplace.

More and more people in this day and age are experiencing burnout because of work. The introduction of work from home and hybrid work mode has made working simpler but it has ensured very little balance between work and personal life. Many people are working for more than 10 hours everyday and this means that they are giving very little attention to their health. Why is this balance necessary? It is necessary for multiple reasons:

To ensure employees get adequate rest

To ensure that employees don't burn out

To ensure more productivity

To ensure mental wellness

To ensure quality family time for employees

A recent survey conducted by the McKinsey Health Institute in 2023 declared that the top country which fosters mental wellbeing at workplace is Turkey and in the second position is, India. After measuring the mental, physical, spiritual and social health, India garnered this extremely important position in the global landscape, whereas the worst country was found to be Japan.

What Is The Paradox In This?

This is definitely a remarkable achievement but experts claim that it is also quite paradoxical. The reality in India is that 60 per cent of the employees constantly report symptoms of burnout but when a world survey is conducted, India comes of as the second best country for employees. If we compare with other worse countries, we may have better systems in place but that does not mean that we have perfected everything and there is not requirement for bringing any more changes. Not only burnout, many people also experience constant stress, anxiety at workplace.

Not so long ago, a study reported that more than 36 per cent of employees were facing mental health problems in 2021. After COVID-19, this inly increased. Almost 71 per cent of adults reported facing issues like headaches, chronic fatigue, feeling overwhelmed, panic attacks and anxiety and these were very frequent. Almost 50 per cent of the people in 2021 were scared of the uncertain future.

Why Is A Sound Mental Health Important At A Workplace?

It is a good sign that most organizations are adopting a mental health friendly work model, ensuring awareness, fostering holistic growth and development because at the end of the day, it will benefit both the management and the employees. However, there are still many areas they still need to work on together. Let us find out why?

It leads to not just enhanced organizational performance. When people are happy, relaxed and well-rested, they can contribute more to their work and work extra and harder. If the work environment fosters passivity and prioritizes mental health, it will reduce the problem of absenteeism and increase employee turnout. People would want to come to office. A happy and relaxed employee can work under pressure, cope with stress, reach his or her full potential and contribute more than required for the organization.