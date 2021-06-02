In September 2019 the Indian government announced a complete ban on electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) popularly referred to as electronic cigarettes or e-cigarettes citing the potential health risks of e-cigarettes on the youth. Announcing the decision Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had stated that while vaping is meant to help people quit smoking it has become an addiction in itself. However this decision drew criticism from the e-cigarette industry and from some public health experts who argued that it deprived smokers in India of safer options. Speaking to the HealthSite Dr. Nimesh Desai director of IHBAS (Institute of Human