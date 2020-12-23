India is likely to have a Covid-19 vaccine approved for emergency use before December ends as Central Drugs Standard Control Organization's (CDSCO) expert panel is set to review the applications of Serum Institute of India (SII) and Pfizer for the emergency use authorization (EUA) of their candidates multiple sources associated with the development told media. The sources said that the approval may come after the go-ahead from the Subject Expert Committee which is likely to meet by the end of this week. They also strongly indicated that the approval may come first for Adar Poonawalla's SII vaccine c. Here’s Why