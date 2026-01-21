India Home To World's Second Largest Diabetes Population In 2024: Six Foods To Boost Insulin Sensitivity Naturally

Type-2 diabetes is an irreversible health condition which can only be managed with proper lifestyle habits. In this article, we look at some of the most effective diet tips that can help boost insulin production.

Type-2 Diabetes Management: 6 Foods To Boost Insulin Sensitivity Naturally

Diabetes Management Diet Tips: At 90 million, India ranked second in the number of adults living with diabetes in 2024. China was first at 148 million and the US ranked third at 39 million, according to a study published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal. Researchers, including those from the International Diabetes Federation in Belgium and the India Diabetes Research Foundation and Dr A Ramachandran's Diabetes Hospital in Chennai, said countries with large populations, such as China, India, the US, and Pakistan, contribute a very large share of the number of people with diabetes worldwide.

If you are also diagnosed with diabetes, the make sure to read this article till the end.

How To Control Diabetes Naturally: Tips To Follow

If you are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, make sure to add these 6 foods to your daily diet routine - they will help you regulate insulin production naturally:

Beans

Beans are a good source of soluble fibre. It is a food that makes you feel full for a longer time, so you will not eat any kind of junk food that is not good for your body. Very useful for people who are trying to lose weight. It can be a go-to meal for gym freaks, as it is packed with protein and mostly suggested while dieting.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon, also known as dalchini, is more than just a spice. It helps to improve your Sunil never and lower your blood sugar level faster. Consuming half a tablespoon daily can make a lot of difference. You can add it to your tea, oats or smoothies to reduce glucose levels. And the fun part is, it is delicious, diabetic, and supported by scientists.

Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, and even Indian gooseberries (amla) are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C. They help reduce oxidative stress, which plays a role in both diabetes and high blood pressure. Anthocyanins can increase nitric oxide levels in the blood and reduce the production of molecules that restrict blood flow.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are rich in fibre, omega-3s and protein, which slow down your digestion and prevent you from sugar spikes. Just add two tablespoons a day, and it can improve your insulin levels for better tests. You can sprinkle them over yoghurt or soak them in water overnight for a powerful blood sugar-friendly breakfast.

Leafy Greens

The vegetables you usually hate to eat have the best health benefits. These green leafy vegetables are a rich source of potassium and magnesium. Spinach is a leafy vegetable that is high in plant-based compounds known as nitrates. Plus, they are low in calories and high in fibre, making them good for your health.

Handful of Nuts Daily

Including nuts in your diet means providing a lot of health benefits to your body. It helps reduce bad cholesterol in your body and boost good cholesterol, and also, they are rich in healthy fats, minerals, and fibre.

Disclaimer: Type-2 diabetes is an irreversible health condition. Make sure to consult a doctor before making any changes to your daily diet routine.

