Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death globally accounting for an estimated 17.9 million deaths each year according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Four out of five CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes and one third of these deaths occur prematurely in people under 70 years of age said the UN’s health agency. The 2019 Conference of American College of Cardiology also highlighted an alarming trend of heart attacks in young (40-50 years) to very young (<40 years). The proportion of under 40 years adults suffering from heart attack has risen by 2