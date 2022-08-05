Revision Knee Replacement Surgery: Why Its Demand Is Increasing In India?

Revision knee replacement surgeries are becoming not so uncommon primarily due to increased conditions like infections following primary knee replacement.

There is a high probability that the number of revision procedures is expected to rise with the increase in primary knee replacement surgeries. Due to the increased awareness and accessibility of the required facilities, the number of prior knee replacement surgeries has risen drastically. Dr Kilaru Praful, Consultant Orthopedic and Trauma Surgeon, Citizens Specialty Hospital, shares that revision knee replacement surgeries are becoming not so uncommon primarily due to increased conditions like mechanical instability, implant loosening, and infections following primary knee replacement.

Revision Knee Replacement

When an individual's initial primary knee replacement joint fails to fulfil the primary goal of joint replacement, which entails easy knee movement and stable knee joint for daily living activities, a revision knee replacement surgery may have relative and absolute indications. Revision knee replacement procedure is not as simple as replacing an old device with a new one. Instead, it includes various complex steps, from intraoperative decision-making to zeroing on the cause of failure and correcting that factor with a customized prosthesis or implant for that specific condition. Nevertheless, per estimates, more than 22,000 knee revision operations are performed in the United States each year. Over half of these procedures occur within two years of the initial knee replacement surgery.

Reasons For Knee Replacement Fail

Primary knee replacement is a highly successful surgery for patients suffering from constant knee pain caused by knee joint degeneration due to ageing or trauma. But this proven procedure for the painful knee can fail due to a multitude of factors like:

Misalignment of implants causing wear of the prosthesis Implant loosening due to wear debris in the joint Joint instability due to ligaments insufficiency Infections Soft tissue entrapment causes constant pain and decreases the daily functioning of prosthetic joint Fractures of the adjoining bones Mechanical failure of the prosthesis Incorrect rehabilitation Improper patient selection

Infections, implant loosening, and mechanical failure usually are the patients who undergo early revision surgeries following primary knee replacements. Conversely, the delayed revision surgeries are knee stiffness, implant loosening, and joint instability.

What Are The Kinds Of Revision Knee Replacement Surgeries Being Performed?

Revision surgery depends upon the cause of the failure. Following are the scenarios:

Infection - Revision surgery in this condition can be a single stage or two stages, depending upon the time of presentation of symptoms. For example, if it's an early presentation of joint infection single stage can be done with extensive debridement, and cleaning with implants exchange can be done in one sitting. However, suppose it is a delayed presentation. In that case, the patient may require a two-staged procedure where Stage 1 includes thorough debridement and cleaning of the affected knee joint with prosthetic removal and a cement spacer (Bone cement with antibiotic) application, and Stage 2 may be undertaken after 12 weeks to 6 months depending upon the clinical wound condition and infection biomarkers like (WBC counts/ C reactive protein ). Implant loosening /Joint Instability /Mechanical failure - Here usually, single revision knee replacement surgery is done with an advanced constrained artificial knee to substitute and address the ligament insufficiency and bone-implant interface Painful knees following - Knee replacement due to soft tissue entrapment or soft tissue soreness. In this scenario, Joint implants may not require to be revised, but the soft tissue entrapment can be addressed by keyhole surgery or open surgery. In some conditions, advanced pain management therapies are also undertaken, like nerve blocks to decrease the disability and pain caused by soft tissues Fractures - In case of fractures of the joints replaced, depending on fracture geometry and implant stability, fractured bones are either fixed by implants or otherwise the whole joint is replaced, substituting revision knee joint prosthesis. However, all revision knee replacements are highly complicated surgeries that would take long hours and require particular expertise.

Signs Of Failed Primary Knee Replacement

The most common symptom of any failed knee replacement is constant pain in the operated knee joint even after 6 to 12 months post-primary knee replacement. Due to this continuous debilitating patient has to reduce his daily knee joint functioning movements and thereby reduce the daily living activities of the sufferer.

Other signs and symptoms include:

Joint Stiffness Non-healing wounds (Sutures) Joint instability causing dislocation or subluxation Painful movements of joint Inability to walk independently Discharging sinuses

Recovery And Rehabilitation Post-Surgery

To help the patients to restart an active lifestyle and get back on their feet usually, the recovery and rehabilitation process plays a pivotal role. The patient recovers quickly from the surgery with rehabilitation while gaining back confidence. Recovery time and prognosis of the procedure are along the same lines as primary knee replacement, but mainly it depends on the cause of the revision surgery and procedure done for the same. Generally, the patient undergoes physical rehab for six weeks to 8 weeks to become an independent ambulator and regain or restore previous functionality.

