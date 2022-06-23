The Increased Prevalence Of Migraine Attacks: 4 Causes Around It

Dr Juergen Scheele, Chief Medical Officer at Innoplexus, briefly tries to identify the causes of migraine attacks.

Nearly all people experience an occasional headache in their lifetime. Most people self-manage the same by using a painkiller such as Aspirin to relieve themselves of the pain from this headache. But many are affected by a more severe and chronic headache that cannot be easily combated with a mere painkiller. A team of top epidemiologists from the Norwegian University of Science & Technology revealed in a study that 52 per cent of the global population suffers from some other form of headache disorder, including tension-type and general headaches, and 14 per cent report migraines.

Factors Contributing to Migraine

Migraine attacks can be initiated by different aspects, including hormonal, emotional, dietary, physical, medicinal, and environmental changes. Dr Juergen Scheele, Chief Medical Officer at Innoplexus, briefly tries to identify the causes of this complex condition.

Lack of Sleep: While experts recommend getting a night of good 7-to-8-hour sleep regularly, the frenzied lifestyle has made it challenging to accomplish that. Consequently, inadequate sleep also contributes to migraine attacks. In addition, with changes in the work schedule, many people are working odd hours, including night shifts, which further contributes to being prone to migraine attacks. Those working particularly during the night shifts are more prone to migraines. Melatonin, the sleep hormone, is produced only during the night in response to darkness, which regulates the sleep and wake cycles, i.e., the circadian cycle. Any imbalance in this circadian cycle is likely to develop significant health problems in the long run, and migraine is one of them. Certain Foods or Improper Meals: The fad of consuming junk food has become a common phenomenon, especially among the younger population. Several food items trigger migraine attacks, be cheesecakes, processed meals, wine, chocolate nuts, or caffeine, among other things. According to the Migraine Trust, other aggravating factors, such as delaying breakfast or skipping a meal, may also trigger migraines or increase the frequency of attacks. Hormonal Imbalance: Migraine is mainly observed in women between 14 to 50, usually coinciding with menarche and menopause. Also, women who consume hormonal pills to treat menstrual irregularities or as a contraceptive method end up triggering migraine. In 2/3 of the cases, the frequency of migraine reduces after menopause. However, occasionally, migraine may start after their menopause. Stress: Multiple reasons cause stress. Work, personal, physical, or some external factors can cause anxiety. This leaves little to no time for relaxation or pursuing personal interests, further increasing stress levels. This, in turn, increases the incidence of migraine.