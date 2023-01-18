Increased Awareness Is Bringing Out More Cases: Expert Speaks On Increasing Breast Cancer Burden Among Young Indian Women

The expert explained that early detection of breast cancer is the best way to go forward with the situation and emphasized that focus must also be on the genetic factors to see which factors are making Indian women more vulnerable to the condition.

The health expert explained that though awareness has slightly improved among women, the stage of presentation and timeliness still remain a concern

Our breasts are also made of cells and tissues. Sometimes genetic mutations can cause these cells to grow uncontrollably and this results in cancer. Breast cancer can be of different types depending upon the tissue affected by it. A breast is made of lobules, ducts and connective tissues. Malignant tumours can grow in any part of the breast. Sometimes, it can spread outside the breast tissue through blood and lymph vessels and then it might be called to have metastasized.

Much like other forms of cancer, if not detected and treated early, it can spread and become a life-threatening condition. Breast cancer is the leading form of cancer among women worldwide. There has been a rise in the occurrence of cancer among young Indian women. As per experts, the exact causes are being studied, and some factors have been identified with the increasing risk.

What might be the factors behind rising incidences?

Dr Yogesh Kumar Nishchal, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology (Fortis Hospital, Noida) explained some factors behind the rising incidences of breast cancer among young Indian women. According to the expert, increased awareness has resulted in increased detection and diagnosis.

He said: "India has a huge population with a large number of young females. The median age of presentation at diagnosis is 49 years in India as against 62 in the western population. This is a relative figure as the population is made up of mostly younger women (nearly 75% below age 50). The rising awareness about health and increasing education amongst young females has definitely helped to detect more cases."

The health expert explained that though awareness has slightly improved among women, the stage of presentation and timeliness still remain a concern when it comes to diagnosis as the country lags in preventive cancer screening programmes.

"As far as the staging of breast cancer is concerned, nearly half the cancers present in advanced stages or locally advanced at the time of diagnosis. There are no cancer screening programs in India currently and public awareness and health education play a very important role in early detection," said Dr Kumar.

You may like to read

Early detection is the way out

According to the International Agency for Research in Cancer (IARC) in Lyon (GLOBOCAN project), France, in India, there will be an expected increase in breast cancer incidence from one million cases in 2012 to nearly double in the next 20 years. The deaths or mortality due to any cancer will nearly double from the 7 million estimated in 2012 to 12 million in 2035.

The expert explained that early detection of breast cancer is the best way to go forward with the situation and emphasized that focus must also be on the genetic factors to see which factors are making Indian women more vulnerable to the condition. He said: "There has to be more focus on awareness, health education, better health policies by the government, more public and community involvement and campaigns at all levels to detect breast cancers early. Further research is required to know if there are factors (genetics etc.) which make young Indian females more at risk of breast cancer."