In your 40s? Expert shares how to balance hormones and beat menopause symptoms

Menopause is not merely a hormonal problem but it is how your body measures imbalances. An expert suggests that women who handle this stage with a conscious attitude and holistic approach can effectively cope with symptoms.

Why am I a stranger in my own body? Many women of 40s silently ask themselves this question. It is normal one day and the next you start to feel some fatigue, abrupt sleeping pattern, mood swings and your weight is gaining even though you do not make any significant changes in your lifestyle. The blame is often laid on menopause as the only cause. However scientists have found that it is not merely a matter of hormones but could be due to some general condition of the body that is going through this stage.

Menopause is not only a matter of hormones

Menopause usually refers to a hormonal change especially in the form of a decrease in the levels of oestrogen and progesterone. The Mayo Clinic says that these hormonal changes impact various body systems such as metabolism, sleep, mood and bone health. What most people are not aware is that menopause does not occur in a vacuum but represents the effects of years of lifestyle, stress, nutrition and health in general.

Causes that trigger menopausal symptoms

Modern women tend to be busy managing work, family and personal issues more than likely at the expense of their health. According to Gurmeet Kaur, Wellness Coach, menopause can commence when the body is out of balance due to chronic stress, sleep deprivation, nutritional deficiencies and insufficient rest.

She said, "The body faces several problems while adapting to hormonal changes. This is the reason why such symptoms as fatigue, irritability, poor sleep and weight gain seem to be more acute. Another reason is that menopause symptoms can be wildly different and in many cases they are dependent on the overall health, lifestyle and stress levels."

Importance of a systematic approach

The wellness coach stresses that hormones does not function independently as they are tightly connected to metabolism, liver, gut and the nervous system. Kaur said, "This indicates that when these systems are not balanced then hormonal disruption is more evident. It implies that they might not be sufficient to treat hormones only but a more holistic approach is required."

Expert tips to manage menopausal symptoms

Here are some practical tips to manage menopausal symptoms shared by Kaur:

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Eating to support hormonal balance: Hormonal changes can be supported by foods that contain high levels of phytoestrogens like flaxseeds, lentils, and soy. She also recommends certain types of protein, calcium and vitamin D to keep the muscles and bones healthy. Additionally you can also reduce the level of insulin which has been associated with weight gain during menopause by controlling or reducing consumption of refined sugars.

Exercise: The importance of physical activity increases even more after 40. Strength training keeps bones strong and metabolism whereas walking or yoga can help you maintain mood and sleep.

Manage stress: Stress not only causes emotions but has a direct influence on hormones which could result in sleep disruptions and weight gain. The wellness coach encourages practicing deep breathing, meditation or even recesses during the day to normalize the nervous system.

Support liver and gut health: Kaurs also told TheHealthsite.com that hormones does not only need to be produced but they need to be cleared. Hormone metabolism can be managed by supporting liver functioning with foods such as turmeric, beetroot and leafy greens.

Prioritise emotional wellbeing: Emotional health may also be impacted by menopause so monitoring mood, sleep and energy levels will assist women to know their bodies better.

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.