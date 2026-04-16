In your 40s? Expert shares how to balance hormones and beat menopause symptoms

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Why am I a stranger in my own body? Many women of 40s silently ask themselves this question. It is normal one day and the next you start to feel some fatigue, abrupt sleeping pattern, mood swings and your weight is gaining even though you do not make any significant changes in your lifestyle. The blame is often laid on menopause as the only cause. However scientists have found that it is not merely a matter of hormones but could be due to some general condition of the body that is going through this stage.
Menopause usually refers to a hormonal change especially in the form of a decrease in the levels of oestrogen and progesterone. The Mayo Clinic says that these hormonal changes impact various body systems such as metabolism, sleep, mood and bone health. What most people are not aware is that menopause does not occur in a vacuum but represents the effects of years of lifestyle, stress, nutrition and health in general.
Modern women tend to be busy managing work, family and personal issues more than likely at the expense of their health. According to Gurmeet Kaur, Wellness Coach, menopause can commence when the body is out of balance due to chronic stress, sleep deprivation, nutritional deficiencies and insufficient rest.
She said, "The body faces several problems while adapting to hormonal changes. This is the reason why such symptoms as fatigue, irritability, poor sleep and weight gain seem to be more acute. Another reason is that menopause symptoms can be wildly different and in many cases they are dependent on the overall health, lifestyle and stress levels."
The wellness coach stresses that hormones does not function independently as they are tightly connected to metabolism, liver, gut and the nervous system. Kaur said, "This indicates that when these systems are not balanced then hormonal disruption is more evident. It implies that they might not be sufficient to treat hormones only but a more holistic approach is required."
Here are some practical tips to manage menopausal symptoms shared by Kaur:
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
Not all cases of bleeding after menopause are linked with cancer.
Women may notice dryness, discomfort and less desire. Hormonal changes are the main reason for this.
Yes, treatment includes lifestyle changes, hormone therapy and non-hormonal options.
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