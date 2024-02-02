In Winter, Monitor Your Health By Looking Out For These Signs

VERIFIED

Stress can cause artery blockages, making the heart work harder. The body's response to stress may also lead to unhealthy habits like overeating or smoking, increasing the risk of heart attacks. (Photo: Freepik)

According to a doctor, when temperatures drop, people become less active and potentially gain weight that may amp-up heart related issues.

There are many kinds of winter illnesses that affect people and while cold and flu are common, one needs to watch out for heart problems as well. According to Dr Jay Shah MD DNB (cardiology), FACC, FESC, and FSCAI, director cardiology at HCG Hospital Ahmedabad, winter season increases the risk of heart attack, so it is critical to keep an eye out for any signs. "These include anxiety, lightheadedness, exhaustion, nausea, an irregular heartbeat, tightness or soreness in the arms, back, neck, or chest," he said.

"Anyone exhibiting these signs ought to see a physician right away," Dr Shah cautioned, adding that in some critical situations further interventions and treatments may be recommended by a doctor to treat heart attacks.

Heart attack and winter association

Dr Shah explained that when temperatures drop, people become less active and potentially gain weight that may amp-up heart related issues. To safeguard the heart, the doctor suggested some essential tips.

TRENDING NOW

Stay active indoors:

Maintaining physical activity is important for heart health. It is recommended that one must engage themselves in indoor exercises or aerobics to keep the heart pumping efficiently. "Regular physical activity helps control blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and weight, all of which contribute to a healthier heart."

Make healthy diet choices:

While it is tempting to opt for rich, calorie-laden meals, it is advised to maintain a heart-healthy diet which includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, and limited intake of saturated fats, salt, and sugars.

You may like to read

Stay hydrated:

Proper hydration ensures optimal blood flow and helps the heart pump blood more effectively. A minimum of 8-10 glasses of water per day must be consumed.

Manage stress levels:

Stress can cause artery blockages, making the heart work harder. The body's response to stress may also lead to unhealthy habits like overeating or smoking, increasing the risk of heart attacks. "Winter can bring chronic stress that can contribute to the risk of heart attacks. Adopting stress-management techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga can help.

"With the advances in medical technology, percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is considered as one of the most effective treatment options available today. By opening restricted or blocked portions of the artery, PCI -- a non-surgical treatment for coronary artery blockages -- restores blood flow to the heart," said the doctor.

He concluded by saying that it is important to enjoy winters by taking care of overall health and visiting a doctor for regular checkup.