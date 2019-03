Panic, recurrent flashbacks of traumatic past incidents, severe anxiety: All these characterise posttraumatic stress disorder or PTSD, a mental disorder that can affect your functional life in more ways than one.

This mental health condition affects people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic incident. Individuals suffering from PTSD find it difficult to cope with the triggers behind their trauma or fear. Your doctor may diagnose you with posttraumatic stress disorder, if symptoms like flashback and panic persist for a long period of time and eventually affect your daily activities.

According to a study published in the Journal of Neurosciences, researchers have found that a slight modification to exposure therapy, the currently available treatment for PTSD patients, can positively change their brain’s reactions to fear. The study participants who underwent the modified version of the treatment showed a stronger activity in their ventromedial prefrontal cortex (a brain area responsible for perceiving safety and fighting away fear) compared to those who were put to the existing version of exposure therapy. Their brain activities were measured with the help of functional magnetic resonance imaging. This tool takes cues from the fluctuations of your blood flow to detect changes in the brain’s activity.

WHAT IS EXPOSURE THERAPY?

It is a renowned behavioural treatment to tackle the symptoms of PTSD along with symptoms of several other anxiety disorders. This treatment works by targeting your acquired behaviours resulting from triggers that provoke anxiety. For example, a kid who was bullied during his childhood may avoid socialising with others in the fear of getting bullied again. This avoidance behaviour can reduce your quality of life, distance you from your family and friends and even affect your professional as well as your personal life.

If you think you can avoid getting involved in situations that remind you of a traumatic event can prevent you from PTSD, you are wrong. Instead, this avoidance can cause symptoms of PTSD to stay for a longer duration and even make your condition worse. This is where exposure therapy can work wonders for you, as it prepares you to curb anxiety generated by a traumatic experience. This, in turn, prevents your avoidance behaviour enabling you to confront your potential triggers.

METHODS OF EXPOSURE THERAPY

Exposure therapy is conducted in a wide ranging variety of methods. Your therapist will select the one that suits your condition and body type best. Here is a low-down on the various types of exposure therapy.

In vivo exposure: In this method, your therapist will directly confront you with activities, objects, or situations that can trigger PTSD. If you are suffering from a social anxiety disorder, you may be asked to confront your fear by addressing a group of people.

Imaginal exposure: As the name suggests, this method involves imagining those images and situations that trigger your fear. It can be the best option for a person with posttraumatic stress disorder who is unable to confront his feared situation directly.

Virtual reality exposure: In cases where in vivo exposure is not possible, you can also take the help of virtual reality to confront your fears. This procedure involves a virtual reality technology that includes a head-mounted device or a computer-automated room which transports you to the incident or situation that triggers your fear. For instance, if you are afraid of boarding a flight, a head-mounted device or a computed-automated room will virtually create the atmosphere of an aeroplane to help you overcome your fear.

Interoceptive exposure: This method was traditionally used to address panic disorders. However, several studies have suggested that it can be also fruitful to treat PTSD. Interoceptive exposure targets the bodily symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder to help the patients deal with their fears. For example, if your PTSD symptoms include increased heart rate or shortness of breath, then your therapist will intentionally bring them on. Then you will be asked to try hyperventilation (deep breathing) or exercise to control these symptoms.

Prolonged exposure: It is a combination of all the above-mentioned methods which includes 8-15 sessions on an average with an approximate duration of 90 minutes per every session. This method involves understanding your trauma, learning to control your breathing, facing your fears in the real world and opening up to others about your trauma.

HOW DO THESE THERAPIES HELP?

These exposure therapy methods help you overcome your trauma by targeting certain cognitive capacities.

Habituation: When undergoing exposure therapy, you may witness that your reaction to objects or situations will go down with time.

Extinction: Exposure therapy can help you completely eliminate the link between feared objects, situations or activities and traumatic stress disorder.

Self-efficacy: This therapy can help you to understand that you can address your fears and manage the feelings of anxiety on your own.

Emotional Processing: During this therapy, you can learn new and accurate belief about objects or activities that can trigger the feeling of fear. It will make you more comfortable with your fears.