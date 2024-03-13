Importance Of Regular Check-Ups: Role Of Routine Veterinary Visits In Preventing Pet's Dental Issues

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- THS Health Summit
- Beauty
- Healthy Relationships
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
- Parenting
- Home remedies
-
Your pets need dental care, too, as well as other aspects of their health. Not taking good care of your pets' teeth can lead to plaque build-up, heart disease, and respiratory infections. Did you know that over 80% of dogs get dental disease by the time they turn 3? It's because of this that regular dental checkups for pets are crucial.
Dental health issues in pets can involve the teeth, gums, and the supporting structures around their teeth. It starts with the accumulation of plaque, which can turn into tartar if not cleaned regularly. While tartar above the gum line is noticeable and can be cleaned by a vet during routine dental checkups, cleaning teeth alone doesn't guarantee oral health. The primary concern arises when tartar progresses below the gum line. This leads to inflammation and infections and harms the teeth's support structures. Pets may suffer from significant dental issues and discomfort at this advanced stage of dental disease.
Many people believe bad breath is normal in pets, but that is far from the truth. Therefore, it's essential to watch for signs of dental issues, such as persistent bad breath, loss of appetite, yellow or brown buildup on teeth, excessive drooling, and red or swollen gums, to prevent more severe health complications.
Routine veterinary visits play a pivotal role in pets. Veterinarians can provide personalized advice and treatment options to maintain your pet's oral health. Dental care and regular vet checkups can help you prevent tooth loss in your pets, combat lousy breath, alleviate oral pain if dental disease does occur, prevent organ damage from bacteria entering the bloodstream, and avoid the progression of dental diseases.
Brushing your pets' teeth regularly is one of the easiest ways to maintain their dental health.
(Dr Bhanu Sharma, Chief Medical Officer & Head of Cardiology at MaxPetZ, has medically verified this article.)
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information