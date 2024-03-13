Importance Of Regular Check-Ups: Role Of Routine Veterinary Visits In Preventing Pet's Dental Issues

VERIFIED

Remember, dental health is a critical component of a pet's overall health.

Your pets need dental care, too, as well as other aspects of their health. Not taking good care of your pets' teeth can lead to plaque build-up, heart disease, and respiratory infections. Did you know that over 80% of dogs get dental disease by the time they turn 3? It's because of this that regular dental checkups for pets are crucial.

Breaking Down Dental Disease In Pets

Dental health issues in pets can involve the teeth, gums, and the supporting structures around their teeth. It starts with the accumulation of plaque, which can turn into tartar if not cleaned regularly. While tartar above the gum line is noticeable and can be cleaned by a vet during routine dental checkups, cleaning teeth alone doesn't guarantee oral health. The primary concern arises when tartar progresses below the gum line. This leads to inflammation and infections and harms the teeth's support structures. Pets may suffer from significant dental issues and discomfort at this advanced stage of dental disease.

How To Spot Signs Of Dental Disease?

Many people believe bad breath is normal in pets, but that is far from the truth. Therefore, it's essential to watch for signs of dental issues, such as persistent bad breath, loss of appetite, yellow or brown buildup on teeth, excessive drooling, and red or swollen gums, to prevent more severe health complications.

Why Are Dental Checkups Important?

Routine veterinary visits play a pivotal role in pets. Veterinarians can provide personalized advice and treatment options to maintain your pet's oral health. Dental care and regular vet checkups can help you prevent tooth loss in your pets, combat lousy breath, alleviate oral pain if dental disease does occur, prevent organ damage from bacteria entering the bloodstream, and avoid the progression of dental diseases.

What To Do?

Brushing your pets' teeth regularly is one of the easiest ways to maintain their dental health.

Pet-specific and pet-friendly toothpaste are readily available tools, and you should keep them in your arsenal to maintain dental hygiene. Choosing products designed for pets is essential to avoid any potential harm. If your pet is averse to brushing, introduce the practice gradually and focus on making it a fun and rewarding experience. This can significantly change your pet's receptiveness to dental care. Regular checkups at veterinary clinics should accompany this to help you manage any issues. Doctors recommend getting checkups done once every 6-12 months. This way, veterinarians can recommend professional dental cleanings if necessary. In addition, dental treats and chew toys designed to promote oral health while satisfying your pet's cravings are excellent for maintaining dental hygiene between veterinary visits. These products not only entertain your pet but also help in cleaning their teeth and gums naturally. Remember, it would be best to focus on regular cleanings and checkups because staying proactive with your pets' dental care can significantly contribute to their well-being.

(Dr Bhanu Sharma, Chief Medical Officer & Head of Cardiology at MaxPetZ, has medically verified this article.)