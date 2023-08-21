Importance Of Holistic Healthcare: How Does It Complement The Traditional Medical Interventions?

Healthcare providers use different techniques and methods to treat their patients. They always choose what suits their patients best. It is observed that with time, healthcare providers are looking beyond traditional medical interventions and trying to add a holistic approach to their treatment. This means not just the traditional medicines and techniques used for helping patients but also caring for the whole person.

So, holistic health might evoke a different understanding of the term in your mind, but let's look at what it really means!

What Is Holistic Healthcare?

This includes art, nature and community engagement that can help the patient's overall well-being.

What Is The Role Of Art And Creative Therapies?

Different kinds of therapies are used by therapists to help patients express their emotions and reduce their stress. Art, musical, dance or movement therapy helps individuals dealing with trauma, anxiety or chronic conditions. It helps the person to address their physical, emotional, cognitive and social needs.

How Are Nature And Ecotherapy Beneficial?

Any kind of disease comes with many difficulties and repercussions for that it becomes essential to treat the person's mental health too. Connecting with nature is a common method used by healthcare professionals, this incorporates nature walks, outdoor activities and exposure to natural environments to reduce stress and improve overall well-being. This method also involves helping the patient work with plants and gardens to import his physical and mental health.

How can community engagement help?

Social engagement and support can help patients in many ways. Healthcare providers facilitate support groups where patients facing similar challenges can share experiences and coping strategies. These support groups help patients to feel comfortable. Also, engaging the patient in community service and volunteer work can boost self-esteem, foster a sense of purpose, and provide social connections.

Are Mindfulness Techniques Useful?

Mindfulness Practices have a deep rooted impact on person's health. Techniques like meditation, deep breathing, and yoga are integrated into healthcare to help patients manage stress, anxiety, pain, and improve overall mental well-being. There are instances to prove that persistent use of these techniques can help the person combat the disease easily. There are also Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Structured programs that combine mindfulness practices with education, aiming to enhance self-awareness and resilience.

What Is The Use Of Animal-Assisted Therapy?

It is a well known fact that pets act as a great companion and help a lot in reducing the mental stress. Animals, especially therapy animals, are used to provide comfort, reduce anxiety, and improve mood. Therapy animals are often used in hospitals, nursing homes, and rehabilitation centers.

What Is The Narrative Medicine Method?

This method involves Patient Storytelling. Healthcare providers encourage patients to share their personal narratives, which can foster empathy, better communication, and a deeper understanding of patients' experiences. The benefits of these interventions include reduced stress and anxiety, improved emotional well-being, enhanced coping skills, better patient-provider relationships, and overall improved quality of life.

Conclusion

The aim of non medical interventions is not to trivialize the importance of necessary healthcare treatments but they instead they complement it by focusing on the overall health of the patient. Hence, the healthcare providers are increasingly integrating these approaches to offer more comprehensive and patient-centered care that considers the mind, body, and spirit.

