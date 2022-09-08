Implantable Cardiac Electronic Devices: Real Life Issues That You May Have To Face As A Patient

From having trouble at security checkpoints to false results in MRI tests, there are many hurdles heart patients with these electronic assisting devices go through on a regular basis

If technology can bring you back to life, there could be no greater blessing. With assisted electronic devices, heart patients have found a way back to life. While there is so much to be grateful for, life with these implantable cardiac electronic devices comes with its own set of challenges. From having trouble at the security checkpoints to sometimes avoiding tests like MRI and other body scans, there are many hurdles heart patients with these electronic assisting devices go through on a regular basis. In rare cases, mild electric shocks and false signals also join the list of discomfort these devices can cause.

It is not a bad idea to have a look at the list of dos and don'ts such patients are subjected to following the implantation of these devices into their bodies. To start with, first let us understand the nature and purpose of these electronic devices, which have blessed us with extended lives.

ELECTRONIC IMPLANTED DEVICES

While there is a wide array of such devices that support your heart health, for the time being, let us focus on the two most common ones the pacemaker and ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator).

Why do we need them?

It is interesting to know that our heart has its own electrical system that maintains the pace at which the fist-sized organ functions. Also, if there is anything important to your heart, it is rhythm. In humour, one can say that your heart has a thing for timing. In cases of loss of tissue or wavering rhythm, what we need is an external battery that could power the organ or could re-establish the lost rhythm. Hence, at this stage, the intervention of these implantable devices makes absolute sense.

While pacemakers generate electrical impulses that makes your heart beat, ICDs can detect and regulate irregular heartbeats ( called arrhythmias). The implantation of these devices requires a surgical procedure. These devices are implanted underneath the skin in the left upper chest region.

Needless shocks and false alarms

According to a research team from Stanford University School of Medicine, ICDs and the mild shocks patients experience using them have reportedly triggered a cascade of health tests and interventions, even when the shocks they deliver are not needed. Researchers observed that patients can suffer from unnecessary shocks if there is a problem with the device. For instance, if the wire breaks, resulting in an electric noise and the device picks it up as an irregular heart rhythm.

Implantable devices don't go well with scans

Both pacemakers and ICDs have metal components that can be affected by the electromagnetic fields generated during an MRI examination. It becomes absolutely necessary for patients carrying these devices to inform the attending cardiologist (if visiting a new) about the device.

Reportedly, CT scanning can also affect the function of these devices during which the device moves briefly (less than 3 seconds) through the x-ray beam as observed in most clinical CT scans. Hence, patients with these devices have to be extra careful while appearing for such vital tests. In some cases, they might even have to avoid tests if it not absolutely necessary.

Trouble-maker at the airport

While most of the time, you will pass the security detectors with ease, in some cases, the foreign metallic device in your body may set off an alarm. If you happen to stay near the detector wand for a prolonged time, the magnet inside the wand may try to interfere with the functioning of your device. Always a good idea to inform the security guards about the device and not to stay near the system for more than the required period.

Can't even get my stones out

As per reports, Shock Wave Lithotripsy, used to get rid of kidney stones, may disrupt the function of your device without appropriate preparation. Ensure that your doctor is aware you have a pacemaker or ICD before scheduling this procedure.

Stay away from electrical kin

As per an article published in the John Hopkins Medicine Journal, for patients having these devices, it is advisable that they must turn off large motors (of cars or boats) while working on them. While cell phones are generally safe to use, they must be kept at least 6 inches away from your device.