IMD issues heatwave alert in India: How summer dehydration causes irreversible kidney damage - signs to watch out for

Extreme heat can leave you dehydrated and trigger severe kidney problems. With IMD's heatwave alert in place, here is what you must follow to stay safe.

IMD issues heatwave alert in India: How summer dehydration causes irreversible kidney damage - signs to watch out for

When people talk about climate change-induced heatwaves, the conversation usually focuses on rising sea levels, extreme weather conditions, sudden spikes in mercury, or air pollution. Rarely do we discuss what it might be doing to our kidneys. Yet in recent years, many doctors have begun noticing something worrying. Patients arriving with kidney problems often report long hours of work in extreme heat and inadequate hydration. The connection is not always obvious to them, but medically, it makes sense.

Kidneys depend heavily on proper hydration to do their job. They filter waste from the blood, maintain electrolyte balance and regulate the body's fluid levels. All of these processes rely on steady blood flow and sufficient water in the system.

Dehydration-Induced Kidney Damage: What Most People Don't Realise!

When the body becomes dehydrated, something that happens quickly in hot weather, the kidneys are forced to function under stress. In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Bilal Thangal T M, Medical Lead, NURA AI Health Screening Centre, explained that during high temperatures, the body cools itself by sweating. This is a natural and necessary mechanism. But sweating also means losing large amounts of water and salts. If that lost fluid is not replaced in time, blood volume begins to drop. Once that happens, the kidneys receive less blood supply, and filtration becomes less efficient.

For someone who experiences dehydration occasionally, the kidneys usually recover. But repeated episodes of dehydration can gradually lead to more serious problems. Doctors refer to this as acute kidney injury in the early stages. If the stress continues over time, it may contribute to chronic kidney disease.

Research across different countries has started to show an interesting pattern. Regions that experience higher temperatures are also reporting increasing rates of kidney-related hospitalisations. Some studies even suggest that small rises in average temperature are associated with measurable increases in chronic kidney disease and kidney failure.

This is particularly relevant for countries like India.

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Large sections of our population work outdoors. Farmers, construction workers, street vendors, traffic police personnel, sanitation workers and delivery staff spend hours under direct sunlight, especially during peak summer months. Access to drinking water may not always be convenient, and many people simply ignore thirst while continuing their work.

Cities add another layer of heat exposure. Anyone who has walked on a busy road in May or June knows how intense urban heat can feel. Concrete structures, heavy traffic and limited tree cover trap warmth and create what experts call the "urban heat island" effect.

The body may cope with this heat for a while, but organs like the kidneys silently absorb the long-term impact.

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Another challenge with kidney disease is that it often develops quietly. Many patients do not realise anything is wrong until the condition has progressed. Occasionally there may be signs such as swelling in the legs, persistent fatigue, reduced urine output or foamy urine, but these symptoms are easy to overlook.

That is why routine screening becomes extremely important. Simple tests like serum creatinine, estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and urine protein checks can detect kidney stress at a much earlier stage. When detected early, lifestyle changes and medical care can slow or prevent further damage.

Preventing heat-related kidney problems is not complicated, but it does require awareness. Here are some tips that one should follow to keep the renal channel functioning:

The most basic step is adequate hydration. People who spend time outdoors should drink water regularly, even before they feel extremely thirsty. Waiting until thirst becomes intense often means the body is already dehydrated. Regular breaks from direct sunlight also help. Even short periods of rest in shaded or cooler areas can reduce heat stress significantly. Those who have been diagnosed with high sugar levels, or diabetes are at high risk. Even peopl dealing with high blood pressure or hypertension, ar adviced to remain cautious. Another important but often overlooked factor is medication use during hot weather. Certain painkillers can affect kidney function, especially when someone is dehydrated. These medicines should always be taken with medical advice.

Climate change is often described as an environmental issue. In reality, it is also becoming a public health issue. Rising temperatures influence how our bodies function and how diseases develop.

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Sometimes the most effective preventive step is also the simplest one: remembering to drink enough water and not ignoring the body's signals. Our kidneys work silently every day to keep us healthy. In a warming world, they deserve a little more attention than they usually receive.