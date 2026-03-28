Ignoring pain in sports? How minor injuries turn into chronic orthopaedic damage

Ignoring pain during sports can worsen minor injuries into chronic orthopaedic damage. Know warning signs, risks, and why early care is essential for long-term joint health.

Pain has become a symbol of commitment in the competitive sports arena and even in the recreational health club setting. Many athletes will continue to train through pain, rationalising that it is just a minor strain that will resolve on its own. This can lead to a situation where minor, treatable problems become serious orthopaedic problems requiring extensive treatment.

Pain is the body's early warning system

According to Dr Ramkinkar Jha, Director - Orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, "Pain is the body's protective warning system. When the muscles, tendons, ligaments, or bones are overstressed, micro-trauma occurs. Early signs of micro-trauma may be slight pain, stiffness, or some swelling. If the situation is properly managed, the micro-trauma will heal itself. If the same micro-trauma continues without proper healing, the micro-trauma will build up."

How can untreated ankle sprains become chronic?

One such condition is a mild sprain of the ankle. If this condition is not treated well, there are chances that the ligaments may become weak. Such a condition may result in repeated sprains, leading to a condition known as chronic ankle instability. Such a condition may result in a chain reaction, causing other joints, such as the knee and hip, to be affected.

When does tendon pain turns into long-term damage?

The doctor futher explained, "Similarly, a condition of tendinopathy may result if a case of irritated tendons is not treated well. A runner, for example, may be experiencing a condition of heel pain. Such a condition may be a mild inflammation of the Achilles tendon. However, if this condition is not treated well, there are chances that it may result in a condition of tendon degeneration, thickening, and even partial tears."

Stress fractures

Stress fractures offer another good example of how minor injuries can become major problems. The tiny cracks in the bone often present as a vague ache, which gets worse with activity and better with rest. However, athletes who choose to "tough out" this pain can end up with a full-blown fracture, greatly extending their recovery time.

Long-term joint damage and early osteoarthritis

"Another long-term effect of an injury is chronic damage to a joint. Continuing to stress an injured knee or shoulder can cause premature wear and tear on a joint. Eventually, this can lead to premature osteoarthritis. For young athletes, this means dealing with joint stiffness and mobility issues far too early in life," the doctor said.

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There is also a neurological element to the reluctance to rest. If the injury is not healing correctly, the brain will eventually respond to the pain in a different manner, making the pain more widespread. The nervous system becomes overly reactive, making even normal movements painful. This is referred to as pain sensitisation.

Why early intervention matters for long-term performance?

It's not about quitting the performance; it's about recognising that the key to long-term progress in any athletic pursuit lies in the respect for the limits that the body places on the individual. Early intervention, activity modification, and rehabilitation are all strategies that can prevent minor injuries from becoming chronic orthopaedic conditions. Pain in sport, and in life, is not weakness, it's strategy.

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