Ignoring foamy urine or frequently taking painkillers? Experts warn these could be early signs of kidney damage or hidden kidney tumours

Many kidney conditions remain silent until advanced stages. Experts urge people to seek timely evaluation to prevent long-term damage.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 19, 2026 7:43 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Shivam Shingla

Persistent Back Pain and Foamy Urine? Doctors Warn These Could Be Hidden Signs of Kidney Tumours

Many people tend to experience constant back pain and take over-the-counter painkillers, which may provide temporary relief. However, they fail to investigate the root cause of the pain. Though experts caution that excruciating back pain, along with other warning signs such as dark or foamy urine, unexplained fatigue, swelling, or changes in urination pattern, can also be due to hidden kidney tumors. Hence, timely intervention is key to improving the quality of life of the patient.

What Are Kidney Tumours and Why Do They Often Go Undetected?

A large number of people are struggling with debilitating back pain that can interfere with their daily routine and impact their overall well-being. Unfortunately, back pain is not only linked to poor posture, long working hours, or ageing, but also can be seen due to a kidney tumor.

"So, kidney tumours tend to occur when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably within the kidney. Kidney tumours remain silent in their early stages and may be discovered incidentally during routine health check-ups or imaging tests conducted for unrelated complaints. Excessive and prolonged use of painkillers, particularly without medical supervision, can also affect kidney function over time. Certain medications may reduce blood flow to the kidneys, increasing the risk of kidney injury, especially among individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, or pre-existing kidney conditions," said Dr Shivam Shingla, Medical Oncologist, Zynova Shalby Hospital Mumbai.

Kidney Tumour Symptoms: Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Dr Shingla further stated than many patients assume that persistent back pain is always related to muscles or the spine. People should be alert and consult the doctor if back pain is associated with -

Blood in the urine Foamy urine Unexplained weight loss Persistent tiredness Swelling in the legs and feet

These symptoms can indicate a hidden kidney tumor. In a typical month, nearly 3-4 out of 10 patients aged 40 50 who visit with persistent back pain, a history of self-medication, and foamy urine are found to have underlying kidney-related issues, including, in some cases, kidney tumours.

How Are Kidney Tumours Diagnosed and Treated?

If left untreated, kidney tumours can impact the functioning of the kidneys and worsen the overall health of the patient. Timely screenings help in detecting kidney abnormalities at an early stage with successful treatment outcomes. Management of kidney tumours depends on their size, type, and stage. Treatment may include surgery to remove part or all of the affected kidney, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Even in certain cases, targeted therapy and immunotherapy will also be advised for the patient.

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"Currently, in a month, approximately, 2 out of 10 people in the age group of 40-50 are coming with warning signs such as recurrent back pain, changes in urine colour, and frequent dependence on painkillers, and are found to have hidden kidney tumors that require further investigation. Many kidney tumours can be treated successfully when detected early. People should not wait for symptoms to become severe before seeking medical advice, as timely diagnosis can help preserve kidney function and improve treatment outcomes," concluded Dr. Sachin Gupta, Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician, AIMS Hospital, Dombivli.