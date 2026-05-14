Ignoring a breast lump could be costly: Why prompt testing matters

A breast lump is not always cancerous but delaying evaluation can increase health risks. Understanding early symptoms, screening methods and timely medical testing may help ensure faster diagnosis and better treatment outcomes.

Written By: Dr Pankaj Sharma | Published : May 14, 2026 5:00 PM IST

Breast cancer. (Image: Pexels)

Lumps in the breast are a common problem that can occur in any age group of women. Some of the main reason that causes breast lumps are due to hormones, infections, cysts or fat deposits. In most cases women will get non-cancerous lumps also known as benign but without examination it is hard to tell if a lump is something to be considered serious.

I have seen many women in a panic mode by immediately suspecting cancer after experiencing a lump in their breast. But not all lumps are cancerous as it is important to have all lumps examined. Women should always get a lump checked which can be done at a convenient time because this would help ease their anxieties in many instances.

Causes of breast lumps

Many things can lead to lumps in the breast but some of the most common ones include:

Fibroadenoma: The most common non cancerous lump found in women aged 20 30 is called fibroadenoma which is typically soft and pliable

Cysts: Women can also develop small fluid-filled sacs (cysts) in the breast which are generally more prominent when they are on their period

Infection or swelling: A breastfeeding woman may develop a problem such as pain and lumps due to infection

Breast cancer: Sometimes a lump is caused by breast cancer particularly if the lump is hard and increasing in size rapidly.

What are the signs that aren't to be taken lightly?

Other signs in addition to lumps can also be serious which is why watch out for these signs:

If the skin starts to pit or has an orange peel like texture then it is necessary to examine it

A discharge of blood from the breast is a very serious symptom

If the pain persists for a long time or the swelling increases consult a doctor

Sometimes swelling in the lymph nodes can also be a sign of a breast related problem

Why is it important to check if a lump appears?

Embarrassment, fear and neglect are reasons women may delay screenings which can be very problematic leading to serious health issues. To diagnose a breast lump your doctor might suggest a clinical exam, ultrasound, mammography or a biopsy if needed to determine the type of lump.

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Does surgery always have to be performed on all lumps?

No. If the lump is harmless and small then monitoring may be all that is required. However if the lump is growing rapidly accompanied by pain or there's a possibility of cancer then surgery may be recommended. In recent times there are many procedures done with a minimally invasive approach which helps to recover quickly. All women should do a monthly breast self-exam for a lump when bathing or standing in the mirror. Individuals above 40 who suspect that they might have a serious lump in their breast must get mammograms to be in the safe zone.

Disclaimer: In conclusion, a breast lump doesn't always mean cancer, but ignoring it can be dangerous. With timely diagnosis and proper advice, most problems can be successfully treated. Awareness is the best defence.