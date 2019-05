Famous clinical nutritionist Ishi Kholsa recently shared a picture of gluten-free foods (chick peas, corns and gluten-free breads) on her Instagram and wrote, “Several studies and research have shown that diets high in Omega-3 fatty acids, the kind of fat found in fish and flaxseeds, have a role in managing autoimmune diseases like Type 1 and 1.5 diabetes.”

She further added, “A gluten-free diet has also been found to have a protective effect from type-1.5 diabetes. Healthy fats such as cold pressed oils including extra-virgin coconut oil, extra virgin olive oil, sesame and organic mustard oil, soy and soy products, spices like turmeric and ginger have also been shown to be beneficial.”

Type 1 and type 2 are the most common types of diabetes. But there are other lesser-known variations of this condition as well: Maturity onset diabetes of the young (MODY) and latent autoimmune diabetes in adults (LADA), also known as type 1.5 diabetes. While Ishi Khosla talks about the impact of gluten-free and omega 3 rich foods on type 1.5 diabetes, there are several studies which have also come up with similar findings.

A study that featured in the Journal of Research in Medical Sciences noted that consuming foods that are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids like flaxseeds and fish can help you manage your symptoms of autoimmune diseases such type 1 and 1.5 diabetes. In another report, published in the journal Diabetologia, the researchers revealed that gluten intake, especially grains, starch and cereal fibre can significantly increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish and flaxseeds prevent glucose intolerance in your body with the help of their anti-inflammatory properties. Other food sources of these fatty acids include chia seeds, walnuts and soybeans. Also, you can opt for COD liver oil, a supplement for these fatty acids.

Gluten-free foods, on the other hand, bring down the number of immune cells that attack your healthy insulin-producing cells leading to 1.5 diabetes. Gluten is a protein found in wheat. So you need to avoid all foods containing this grain (breads, cakes, cookies, rotis, etc). However, you don’t have to let go of your favourite sandwich and cakes completely. You will find plenty of gluten-free alternatives for breads and cakes among others. If you are looking for beverages with zero gluten, coffee, tea and red wine are your go-to options. However, you should avoid alcoholic drinks like beer and vodka as they contain high levels of gluten. Check the food labels well while picking up your gluten-free fare.

WHAT IS TYPE 1.5 DIABETES?

LADA is a condition that has traits similar to both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Like type 1 diabetes, it is an autoimmune condition in which your immune cells attack the insulin producing beta cells in the pancreas. Insulin is a hormone required to regulate glucose in your body efficiently. LADA cannot be reversed with dietary and lifestyle changes. The similarities that LADA has with type 2 diabetes include diagnosis in adulthood and the chance of the patient developing insulin sensitivity and gaining weight. According to the estimates of a recent study published in the journal Current Diabetes Reports, 10 per cent of all the diabetic people have LADA. Genetic factors may be responsible for the development of this type of diabetes. If left untreated, it can turn into diabetic ketoacidosis. In this condition where your body fails to burn sugar for energy due to the absence or lack of insulin. So it ends up burning fat for the purpose. This results in the formation toxic elements, known as ketones in the liver.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms are similar to that you might experience during the onset of type 1 and 2 diabetes. They include excessive thirst, blurry vision, unexplained weight loss even when your food intake goes up and the urge to pee more often, especially at night.

How it is diagnosed?

Since LADA comes with the traits of type 1 and 2 diabetes, around 80 per cent of the cases are misinterpreted as type 2 diabetes. Just like type 2 diabetes, this diabetes type too develops slowly and is diagnosed usually after you have reached the age of 30 in majority of the cases. The diagnosis is done by measuring your blood sugar levels along with your weight range. If your weight is ideal as compared to your body type and you follow an active lifestyle, but your blood sugar levels are still increasing, it could be a case of type 1.5 diabetes. Blood tests before and after meals can help your doctor assess your blood sugar levels. There are commonly three tests that can help you with the diagnosis of diabetes:

Fasting blood sugar test: Here, your pathologist will take the blood sample early in the morning before you have your first meal. The gap between sample collection and your last meal should be 8 hours.

Postprandial sugar test: Here, another sample is taken two hours after your meal.

Random blood sugar test: This test can be performed at any point of time in the day, irrespective of your mealtime.

Treatments available for type 1.5 diabetes

Much like the other types of diabetes, you cannot cure this condition with any drug or lifestyle changes. However, you can manage the symptoms with the help of medications like metformin, the commonly prescribed drug for diabetic patients. Patients with type 1.5 diabetes need insulin treatment. However, the dosage and regimen depend on the severity and nature of your condition. There is no way to prevent this type of diabetes.