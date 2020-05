Brushing your teeth regularly is not just about getting those perfect smiles, it can an offer more benefits than you can imagine. Keeping your teeth clean not only prevents cavities and bad breath, but it helps ward off many diseases. Interestingly, research also says that brushing your teeth more frequently can limit your calorie intake and help to keeping your weight in check. Brushing our teeth at least twice a day is also crucial for maintaining a healthy immune system. Also Read - Today Health Tips: Strike these yoga poses to keep your immune cells up and running amidst coronavirus

The base of every tooth is protected by a protective gasket, which prevents bugs from entering the body and cause infection. This means a good oral hygiene is essential to have a better immune system. Oral hygiene involves multiple parts and brushing is the most important one. It helps removes the food particles and plaques attached to the gums and teeth. Plaque is a byproduct of bacteria and sugar, and it leads to tooth decay and gum disease. Also Read - Hey, are you having hay fever? Here's your natural arsenal against this allergic condition

Dentists recommend brushing teeth twice a day and flossing one-two times a day. People with diabetes or autoimmune disease must brush and floss more often. One must also visit a dentist at least twice a year. Also Read - The nerves of your skin are your new buddies against skin infections, finds study

How poor dental hygiene can compromise your immunity

Tooth decay and gum disease resulting from poor dental hygiene can affect your immune system. The bacteria from your mouth can enter into your bloodstream through diseased gums. In response to this bacterial infection, your immune system triggers the liver to release C-reactive protein or CRP. Usually this protein is released in the body when there is any kind of inflammation. While this process doesn’t do any harm, CPR when released in high amount can lead to the development of other health conditions, such as heart disease. Thus, it is important to brush your teeth twice a day to keep your immune system healthy. You may have already developed the habit of brushing your teeth twice daily, but are you doing it the right way? If you are doing it the wrong way, it may harm your gums. Here are some common bruising mistakes you should avoid:

Using A Brush With Hard Bristles

A brush with hard bristles may cause damage to your gums. Some people think that the harder the bristles are, the more they’ll clean. But this is not true. In fact, soft bristles can clean your teeth more effectively. Also, choose the brush size that’s appropriate for your mouth.

Putting Too Much Force When Brushing

While brushing, be gentle with your teeth as too much force may damage your enamel. Do not keep your brush flat, instead hold the brush at 45-degree angle. Avoid making long strokes, as short, side to side strokes can do the job better.

Using the Same Toothbrush For Months

Dentists recommend replacing your toothbrush after every 3-4 months. Once the bristles start wearing out, replace it. If you are sick, the germs can live on the brush. So, get a new brush when you recover.

Rushing To Finish

People usually rush to finish the process. But dentists say one should brush for at least 2 minutes and spend 30 seconds for each quadrant of your mouth.

Not Brushing Your Tongue

Bacteria can reside on your tongue too and that could lead to bad breath. Clean your tongue at least once a day using a brush or a tongue scraper.

Keeping Your Toothbrush Locked

Do not store your toothbrush on the sink counter as this will make bathroom particles to get on it. Always, keep your toothbrush in the medicine cabinet. Also, don’t keep your toothbrush locked, let it air dry.