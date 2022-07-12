Identifying And Dealing With Stroke: All You Need To Know

Stroke And The Young: What You Need To Know

As per a Lancet study, there were 6,99,000 stroke-related deaths in India in 2019, which accounted for 7.4% of the total deaths in the country that year. While stroke is more often associated with older people, it is not just an 'old person's disease in recent years, studies have also indicated considerable risk among the youth. According to a recent study by the American Heart Association, about 10-15% of all strokes occur in adults aged between 18 to 50. Dr Shraddha Bhure, Medical Director, Boehringer Ingelheim states that the age of 45 or lower to be a young age for stroke; hence shares an overview and tips for immediate action.

An Overview Of Stroke

Strokes can be broadly divided into ischaemic and haemorrhagic.

Ischaemic strokes are more common and occur when the blood supply to a part of the brain is halted, preventing brain tissue from receiving oxygen and nutrients. Due to this, brain cells die within seconds, leading to permanent brain damage and possibly death. Therefore, quick identification and medical treatment are paramount. Haemorrhagic strokes are caused due to subarachnoid or intracranial haemorrhage. While haemorrhagic strokes are less common than ischaemic, the incidence of haemorrhagic strokes in younger adults is higher than in older adults.

Stroke And The Young: Things To Remember

Youngsters must first remember that stroke is frequently a result of long-term lifestyle decisions that span years. The fast-paced lifestyle that young people lead today directly impacts their health. This trend is worrisome, as increased stress levels, poor work-life balance, reduced physical activity, increased screen time, and poor diets can lead to an increased likelihood of various non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including stroke.

However, one must realize that many strokes are preventable with the correct measures. Youngsters could start with small steps such as avoiding tobacco use, reducing alcohol intake, avoiding foods with high salt content, and adopting a regular exercise regimen. Additionally, they should monitor their blood pressure and blood sugar levels and keep their cholesterol levels in check.

Identifying And Dealing With A Stroke

Remember the acronym BE FAST. This is a good way for them to recognize the incidence of stroke.

B: Loss of Balance. E :Loss of vision F: Face's one side is drooping. A: Feeling of numbness or weakness in one of the Arms. S: Slurring in Speech. Is the patient unable to speak or understand others? T: Time to call the emergency services and try to get emergency care at the earliest

Immediate Action

For the treatment of stroke, time is of the essence. A stroke patient must be taken to a centre equipped to manage stroke as soon as possible. For many stroke patients, some therapies may not be beneficial after 4.5 h of onset of symptoms hence, '4.5 he is known as the "golden period". Treatment received within this golden window can help save lives.