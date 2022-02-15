Iconic Bengali Singer Sandhya Mukherjee Dies of Cardiac Arrest: Subtle Signs You Must Know As You Age

Talking to media, a senior doctor from the hospital said, "She suffered a massive heart attack at around 7.30 PM following which she expired."

Veteran Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee died of a massive cardiac arrest on Monday. She was 90. The iconic singer had worked with leading music directors such as SD Burman, Naushad and Salil Chaudhury. According to the doctors, the singer was admitted to the hospital since the last week of January following health issues. She was put on vasopressor support earlier in the day when her blood pressure suddenly dropped.

The reports have also confirmed that the Sandhya Mukherjee has tested positive for COVID-19. She was admitted to the hospital when she started developing cardiac ailments along with COVID infection. She was also suffering from multi-organ dysfunction and fracture in the femur bone due to a fall.

Bengal Mourns Sandhya Mukherjee's Death

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Chief Minister wrote: "Deeply saddened that Geetashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, the queen of melody in Bengal, is no more. Her departure creates an eternal void in our world of music and in the hearts of millions of her followers here and in the diaspora."

Deeply saddened that Geetashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, the queen of melody in Bengal, is no more. Her departure creates an eternal void in our world of music and in the hearts of millions of her followers here and in the diaspora.(1/3) Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 15, 2022

I used to look upto her as my elder sister and this is a grave personal loss to me. She used to be the moving spirit in our Sangeet Akademi and we had conferred upon her Bangabibhushan( 2011), Sangeet Mahasamman ( 2012) etc. (2/3) Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 15, 2022

Considered one of the sweetest voices of playback singing in the 60s and 70s, Sandhya Mukherjee has thousands of songs in Bengali and nearly a dozen other languages to her credit.

Cardiac Arrest - Signs You Should Never Ignore

Cardiac arrest doesn't happen with prior notice, but there are certain symptoms that one should look out for as they age. Why so? Because, with age your heart tend to get weak and thus it can suffer from various health complications. Watch for these signs that might seem innocuous, but could signal that your heart health is at risk.

Pain in chest Extreme fatigue Difficulty in breathing Unusual sweating Discomfort in chest Sleep apnea Palpitation Digestive issues Unexplained fainting or dizziness Racing heart