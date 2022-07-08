ICMR To Train 100 Entomologists To Fight Vector-Borne Diseases

ICMR prepares 100 entomologists who will tell people how to fight mosquito-borne diseases.

Dengue Chikungunya prevention: Diseases like dengue and chikungunya spread quickly during the rainy season. Every year thousands of people in India become victims of diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, zika virus and lymphatic filariasis. Moreover, the lack of information aggravates these problems. In such a situation, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-Vector Control Research Center (VCRC) has invented an extraordinary method to prevent mosquitoes from spreading the infection. In addition, the ICMR plans to train 100 entomologists to fight vector-borne diseases in a year who will alert people to fight against these diseases.

Entomologist In Every District And Municipal Corporation

There are not enough entomologists in India. Thus, the ICMR initiative aims to ensure that every district and municipal corporation in the country has at least one well-trained entomologist who can effectively combat vector-borne diseases. Public Health Entomology will prepare a team of 8 to 20 people to create skilled human resources in this area.

How To Stop Malaria And Dengue?

Four other ICMR institutes have become part of the National Public Health Entomology Program, which will work in this direction in association with Pondicherry University. These will work in association with Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh (Assam), Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), National Tribal Health Research Institute, Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) and Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna (Bihar). These institutes will start this course in a phased manner. In the first year, around 68 seats will be filled, followed by an increase of 80 seats in 2023 and 100 seats in all five institutions by 2025.

Conclusion

Dengue, malaria, and all other mosquito-related diseases increase rapidly during the rainy season. In such a situation, you must be alert about these diseases and not allow water to accumulate in the surrounding areas, nor keep dirt so that the risk of these diseases increases.