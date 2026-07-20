ICMR study reveals 9 in 10 Indian adults have abnormal cholesterol levels, raising heart disease risk

A new ICMR study highlights widespread unhealthy blood lipid levels among Indian adults, stressing the importance of regular cholesterol checks and heart-healthy lifestyle changes.

Cholesterol levels raising heart disease risk (Image AI Generated)

A recent study by ICMR-INDIAB has shown that there is a rising cholesterol problem in India. In India, 9 out of 10 adults are found to have abnormal levels of blood lipids, which puts them at risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart diseases, stroke, etc. The results indicated the need for routine cholesterol check-up and better lifestyle modifications, particularly as cardiovascular disease continues to be one of the major causes of mortality in India.

What did the ICMR study find?

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) study revealed that almost 90% of adult Indians suffer from dyslipidemia, which is when one or more blood fats (lipids) are not within a healthy range. These include:

High total cholesterol

High LDL ("bad") cholesterol

High triglycerides

Low HDL ("good") cholesterol

The research also revealed that the issue is more prevalent in females, urban dwellers, those with obesity, diabetes, prediabetes and hypertension and those living in central India. The scientists termed dyslipidemia as a silent health issue due to the fact that many individuals do not experience any symptoms until they go on to experience serious health concerns.

Why is high cholesterol dangerous?

The American Heart Association (AHA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) say that excess LDL cholesterol can deposit itself within blood vessels, causing the blood vessels to become narrowed and thereby raising the risk for the following:

Heart attack

Stroke

Peripheral artery disease

The only symptoms are commonly caused by high cholesterol, so experts suggest regular cholesterol blood tests, especially for those with diabetes, obesity or a family history of heart disease.

What causes abnormal blood lipids?

According to health experts, some lifestyle and medical issues play a role in poor cholesterol levels and those include:

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Foods rich in saturated fat and trans fat may also raise the risk of developing heart disease Lack of physical activity An overweight or obese body weight is a risk factor Smoking Excessive alcohol consumption Diabetic and metabolic syndrome Family history of high cholesterol

How can you lower your cholesterol?

CDC, NHS and AHA suggest some lifestyle changes that can help improve cholesterol numbers:

Eat more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes.

Replace saturated fats with healthier unsaturated fats such as olive oil and nuts

Exercise for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity every week

Maintain a healthy weight

Stopping smoking and cutting down on alcohol consumption

If your doctor prescribes them, follow a cholesterol-lowering medication

The new ICMR-INDIAB results come as a wake-up call as abnormal cholesterol is one of the top silent health problems in India. According to experts, prevention in the form of healthy eating, regular exercise, regular cholesterol testing and timely medical attention is key to curb the heavy burden of heart disease in the nation, in which 9 in 10 adults exhibit at least one abnormal blood lipid level.

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