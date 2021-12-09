IAF Chopper Crash: Lone Survivor Group Captain Varun Singh Dies After Battling For Life With 80-85% Burn Injuries

IAF Chopper Crash: Group Captain Varun Singh Battling For Life With 80-85% Burn Injuries

On Wednesday, the country lost the lone survivor of the IAF chopper crash, Group Captain Varun Singh who had sustained severe burn injuries.

Group captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the tragic chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu killed the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 armed forces personnel, passed away on Wednesday at a Bengaluru Military hospital. Varun Singh was undergoing treatment. This was one of the biggest air accidents involving top military officials in the recent past. The Mi17V5 helicopter, which crashed was an advanced military transport chopper that has been with the Indian Air Force (IAF) since 2012.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Force wrote: "The IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family."

IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family. Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 15, 2021

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the ill-fated Mi-17V5 helicopter crash was battling for life with 80-85 per cent burn injuries at a military hospital in Wellington, he was then shifted to a military hospital in Bengaluru. Singh was recently promoted from Wing Commander to Group Captain and was a recent joinee at the DSSC. He was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra in August for averting a possible mid-air accident after his Tejas light combat aircraft suffered a major technical glitch last year.

Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington. Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Group Captain Varun Singh was on a ventilator at the Military Hospital in Wellington and his condition was critical.

You may like to read

Earlier, after the fatal IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Conoor, The Indian Air Force took to Twitter to share the tragic news. The tweet read:

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident. Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed condolences to those who died in the crash and prayed for the speedy recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh.

My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh, who is currently under treatment at the Military Hospital, Wellington. Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2021

Levels of Burn Stages And Their Complications

Burns commonly occur when your body gets into direct or indirect contact with heat, electric current, radiation, or chemical elements. Burns generally lead to the death of the cells, which can require hospitalization and at times can also be fatal.

Different Stages of Burn

Depending upon the severity of the burn, there are three types of burns that one should know about. A first-degree burn, second-degree burn, and third-degree burn. Let's understand each one of them and their complications.

First-Degree Burns

This type of burn affects only the outer layer of the skin which is also known as the epidermis. It can lead to mild to moderate pain, redness, and swelling (blisters, etc).

Second-Degree Burns

This type of burn generally affects both the outer and underlying layers of the skin. It can get worse with time. It can also lead to moderate to acute pain in the area, redness, swelling, and blistering. This type of burn takes time to heal.

Third-Degree Burns

The most severe of all the types, a third-degree burn generally affects the deep layers of skin. This type of burn is also called full-thickness burn. They cause white or blackened, burned skin. The skin may turn numb or senseless.

(With inputs from Agencies)