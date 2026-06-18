'I exercise and eat healthy - so how did I get fatty liver?' Expert explains why even slim people are at risk of liver disease

Fatty Liver Disease: Are you thinking that fatty liver can only strike those who are unfit or eat unhealthy diet? You need to get cautious! Read on to know why even fit and healthy people are at risk of liver disease.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 18, 2026 1:01 PM IST

Expert explains why even slim people are at risk of liver disease

For many people, fatty liver disease has been viewed as a significant consequence of obesity and lack of physical activity however, we are increasingly seeing healthy people with either normal or low body weight developing fatty liver disease. This challenges previously held beliefs about who is at risk of developing fatty liver disease.

Not only are we seeing patients with fatty liver disease who appear healthy, with normal body mass indexes, and no visible signs of being overweight, but many of these patients have had fatty liver disease discovered coincidentally when they had an unrelated routine physical examination or abdominal ultrasound.

What Causes Fatty Liver Disease in Lean Individuals?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Mallikarjun Sakpal, Senior Consultant Hepatology & Liver Transplant Physician, KIMS Hospitals, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, explained that there are several reasons that may contribute to the development of fatty liver disease in those who are lean.

"Genetics can play a major role in many individuals being genetically predisposed to having fatty liver disease. In many cases, a lean individual may also have excess abdominal fat or visceral fat (fat located around the internal organs), contributing to the developments of fatty liver disease, even in the absence of being overweight. Visceral fat, which is metabolically active, can contribute to the development of insulin resistance and inflammation of the liver," said Dr Sakpal.

Foods That Increase the Risk of Fatty Liver in Healthy-Weight Adults

Diet is one of the main contributing factors to developing a lean fatty liver, as eating too much refined carbohydrate foods such as white bread, white rice, baked goods, sweets (including cake), soda, pre-packaged snack foods, and processed snacks causes fat to be deposited into your liver. Heavy consumption of fructose-containing foods, especially sodas and commercially available fruit juices, are also a factor for accumulating liver fat.

To maintain and improve liver health, it is essential that you consume a balanced diet that includes fresh fruits and vegetables (especially cruciferous vegetables), whole grains, legumes, nuts, and lean proteins, such as fish, eggs, and pulses. A high-fibre diet helps to improve metabolism and decreases the amount of fat accumulated in the liver. Other healthy fats from sources such as nuts, seeds, and olive oil can also be consumed in moderation. Multiple studies have shown that there is a positive correlation between drinking coffee without added sugar and an increased likelihood of better liver health.

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Foods and Habits That Can Worsen Fatty Liver Disease

It is also important to understand what foods to avoid. Highly processed foods, sugar-laden beverages, fried foods, fast food, large amounts of red meat, trans fats, and alcohol all exacerbate liver fat accumulation and inflammation. All individuals should limit the consumption of these foods, regardless of being of normal weight, if they have any risk factors for developing fatty liver disease.

The major risk factors associated with lean fatty liver (also called nonalcoholic fatty liver inflammation) are that it frequently goes undiagnosed until complications arise. Poorly managed lean fatty liver disease can result in liver damage, cirrhosis and, as a result of liver damage and multiple sources, lead to increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

In addition to maintaining a healthy body weight to support liver health nutrition, exercise, sleep and regular examine for liver disease can all play a significant role in improving metabolic health in addition to body weight alone. With the increase in obesity and the increasing number of individuals diagnosed with lean fatty liver disease, a greater emphasis must be placed on identifying and treating metabolic health in support of liver/ metabolic health, rather than relying solely upon body weight.

Disclaimer: This article is meant only for informational purpose. Ensure to get yourself checked by a doctor if you spot any symptoms linked with this condition.

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