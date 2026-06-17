'I dont drink, neither I smoke, then how am I diagnosed with kidney cancer?': Doctor warns it can develop even in healthy individuals

Kidney cancer is increasingly being diagnosed in younger, healthy individuals with no major risk factors such as smoking or obesity. Read on to know how you can reduce your risk.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 17, 2026 10:50 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Prathyush Vundemodalu

No Smoking, No Alcohol—Still Kidney Cancer? Oncologists Explain Why Risk Factors Don’t Tell the Full Story

Imagine a patient walking into a clinic in their early 40s. The patient does not smoke, does not consume alcohol, follows a healthy routine, and exercises regularly. Apart from a mild stomach upset that led to a routine ultrasound that led to an unexpected diagnosis: kidney cancer.

A few years ago, this would have been very rare. Doctors used to think of kidney cancer as a disease that mostly affected older people who smoked heavily, had high blood pressure, or struggled with severe obesity. But today, those old rules are changing. In most of the clinics, doctors note that they are seeing more and more "unexpected patients" people who lead highly active, healthy lives but are still getting diagnosed with life threatening health conditions.

Why Kidney Cancer Often Goes Undetected

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Prathyush Vundemodalu, Cancer Specialist (Medical Oncologist), Apollo Hospitals Seshadripuram, explained that the main reason this diagnosis catches people completely off guard is that kidney cancer is very quiet. "Kidney cancer often goes undetected because your kidneys sit deep inside your body, a tumor can grow for months or even years without causing any pain or trouble. By the time the classic warning signs appear like blood in the urine, constant pain in the side, unexplained weight loss, or a lump you can feel the cancer has usually become advanced," sais Dr Vundemodalu.

He further explained that most of these cases are a type called Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC). While smoking, high blood pressure, and family history are still major causes, they do not explain every case we see today.

Why Are More Younger and Health-Conscious Individuals Being Diagnosed?

One big reason is better technology. Ultrasound, CT, and MRI scans are much more common and accurate today. Often, we find tiny, early-stage tumors completely by accident when scanning a patient for something else entirely, like back pain or gallstones.

However, technology doesn't explain everything. It doesn't fully explain why we are seeing a steady rise in patients in their 40s and 50s. Scientists are now looking into modern factors like pollution, changes in our food, and hidden genetic shifts. The clear takeaway is this: just because you live a healthy life doesn't mean you are 100% safe.

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Kidney Cancer Symptoms: The Importance of Early Detection

Unlike breast or colon cancers, there is no standard, yearly screening program for kidney cancer. No one sends you a reminder to get your kidneys checked.

But here is the good news: when caught early, kidney cancer is highly curable. Often, simply removing the tumor through surgery is enough to let a patient live a long, completely normal life. A simple abdominal ultrasound which you can get as part of a routine annual health check-up is often all it takes to catch the disease before it becomes dangerous.

How Is Kidney Cancer Treated?

Even when the cancer is found at a later stage, the outlook today is much brighter than it was ten years ago. A new type of treatment called immunotherapy has changed everything. Instead of using harsh drugs that attack the whole body, these newer medicines train your own immune system to find and destroy the cancer cells. Patients are living much longer and maintaining a good, active quality of life.

Final Words From Doctor: Cancer doesn't always follow a predictable pattern. While eating well, exercising, and avoiding tobacco are incredibly important, being aware of your health is your best defense. Do not skip your routine health check-ups just because you feel perfectly fine. Sometimes, the most important medical check is the one you didn't think you needed.

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