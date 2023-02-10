I Am Peeing In My Pants Without Realising: Is It A Bladder Infection?

Here's Why You Keep Peeing Your Pants

Enuresis is a repeated inability to control urination. A patient suffering from this condition often pee in their pants without their knowledge

Have you ever been in a situation where a little bit of pee has slipped out when you didn't plan on it? No need to feel ashamed of it. Not being able to hold pee, or urinate in the pants without realizing can put a person in an extremely awkward situation. But did you know it can be a sign that you are suffering from something extremely serious? Yes, you read that right. Be it adults or young ones, urinating without your knowledge is a sign that the body is giving up when something is terribly wrong with your urinary tract or bladder. Today, in this article, we will look at what causes a person to pee in their pants without any control.

'I Was Ashamed To Talk About It To Others'

Speaking to TheHealthSite, Shreeya Patel, a 50-year-old housewife said that she often finds her pants wet in the middle of the day, while she is simply sitting. "Even a casual sneeze or a heavy laugh makes me wet my pants. Initially, I thought I am aging, and I was very sad. Later, when I shared the same with my doctor, he suggested I get some tests done. Results showed me that my bladder was inflamed due to some infection, which is why the urine incontinence was happening."

"Urine incontinence is not a matter of shame, one should take the condition seriously before it is too late. Not being able to hold your pee can mean that there is something wrong with the urinary tract. It can be either inflamed due to some infection, or some as serious as an overactive bladder. Taking the sign seriously and getting checked by a doctor is important to save yourself from suffering anything severe in the future," says Dr. Banerjee.

As the doctor says that urinating in the pants can mean that there is something wrong happening inside the urinary tract. However, there is more that can cause this problem. Let us understand what those conditions are.

Why Are You Peeing In Your Pants?

Enuresis is a repeated inability to control urination. A patient suffering from this condition often pee their pants without their knowledge. But is this condition only restricted to having uncontrolled urination? No, not really.

Enuresis (that's the term for unintentional leakage) can be a sign of something as serious as a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). However, apart from suffering from UTI, being unable to control pee can also mean that you are suffering from the below-mentioned conditions and diseases:

Stress Incontinence Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Overactive Bladder Painful Bladder Syndrome (PBS) Unexplained Inflammation in the Bladder

All the conditions mentioned above can make you unable to hold your pee and wet your pants.

"Bowel incontinence isn't something to be ashamed of it's simply a medical problem that's no different from diabetes or asthma. It is important to note that incontinence is not a part of aging and should be taken into consideration as and when it appears to avoid any future health complications," says Dr. Madhurima Banerjee.

When do you face it the most? Something as simple as sneezing during an allergy fit or jumping during a cardio workout class could cause urine to leak out. But, as the doctor says, 'Don't be ashamed of it. Take it as a sign of a disorder and get yourself checked'.