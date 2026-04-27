'I am only 28 - How do I have fatty liver?' Gastroenterologist explains why young adults are developing liver disease in their 20s and 30s

Have you been feeling more tired than usual? Or maybe you've noticed a dull ache in your upper abdomen that just doesn't go away? These could be more than just everyday discomforts they might be early symptoms of fatty liver. Scroll down to know the early warning signs of this deadly condition.

'I am only 28 - How do I have fatty liver?' Gastroenterologist explains why young adults are developing liver disease in their 20s and 30s

Fatty Liver Disease is a serious, life-altering condition that occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver. Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is the most prominent form of fatty liver, which is linked to lifestyle and metabolic health rather than alcohol consumption. It develops gradually, over time, and this excess is stored as fat within the liver. Abdominal weight gain and insulin resistance further accelerate the process.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Vaibhav Raj, Gastroenterologist, Kiva Multi-Speciality and Liver Gastro Gynae Centre, Patna, explained the most prominent symptoms of fatty liver disease that often go unnoticed.

Fatty Liver Disease Symptoms: What We Should Never Ignore

Fatty liver disease is often called 'silent condition', and there is a reason why. Dr Raj explains that one of the tricky things about fatty liver disease is how quietly it begins. "In the early stages, there is usually nothing to point to. Most people feel absolutely fine and go about their day as they always have, with no hint that something is off. When the body does try to signal, it's often easy to brush aside, a vague sense of fullness, a bit of heaviness in the upper abdomen, occasional bloating, or a lingering discomfort that never quite feels serious enough to worry about. These are often brushed aside as the effects of long work hours, irregular meals, or poor sleep," Dr Raj told TheHealthSite.com.

More often than not, it doesn't announce itself. It just shows up quietly in a routine blood test or a scan done for something else. And by the time it comes to light, it has usually been there for months, sometimes even years, going about its damage without a sound. Therefore, the most important step to ensure that your liver is safe and protected is by understanding and tracking the warning signs of this condition. Here is a list of a few signs that the body may show up when its infiltrated by excessive fat accumulation in the liver:

Persistent Fatigue

One of the first signs that may show up in your body when it's dealing with fatty liver disease is extreme fatigue or tiredness. While many people overlook this sign, thinking it's just sleep deprivation, Dr Raj says that even after a full night's sleep, a fatty liver patient may feel exhausted. But why does this happen? This happens because your liver isn't working efficiently, affecting your energy metabolism.

Discomfort or Pain in the Upper Right Abdomen

You might experience a dull ache or right upper abdominal pain, just below your ribs. It could feel like bloating or pressure. This occurs when your liver becomes enlarged due to fat accumulation.

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Unexplained Weight Loss

Losing weight without trying? It could be your body's response to a liver that's not processing nutrients properly a sign of liver damage from fatty liver in some cases.

Loss of Appetite or Nausea

A fatty liver can interfere with digestion, leading to nausea, a feeling of fullness, or loss of appetite. These are often overlooked but common early signs of fatty liver.

Bloating and Gas

Many patients with fatty liver report frequent bloating, a feeling of tightness in the abdomen, and excessive gas especially after meals.

Dark Urine and Pale Stool

Changes in urine color (dark yellow or brown) or pale stools can indicate liver dysfunction. These are important symptoms of liver damage to watch for.

Jaundice (Yellowing of Eyes and Skin)

In more severe stages such as fatty liver stage 3 symptoms jaundice can develop. This is a clear sign that the liver is under serious stress.

Swelling in Legs and Abdomen (Ascites)

Unusual swelling in the legs is another warning signs of fatty liver. When the liver fails to function properly, fluid buildup in the legs (edema) or abdomen (ascites) - this is what causes it swell up. This can also cause severe pain and discomfort while walking.

Itchy Skin

Another warning sign that your body may send when the liver is not functioning properly is skin issues. Yes, you read that right! Constantly itchy skin, skin rashes, and boils on the skin is a signs that your liver needs attention! It mainly happens when the organ fails to eliminate toxins from the body. When there is excessive fat accumulated within the liver, it fails to function properly, and when it's not working right, toxins may accumulate and cause itchy skin, which may be accompanied by rashes or dry patches.

Fatty Liver Prevention And Management: What You Need To Know

Fatty liver in young adults is no longer detected only during routine checks, but it has become a pattern. The lack of obvious symptoms makes it easy to ignore, but that is what allows it to progress. Recognising it early is not just about protecting liver health, but about addressing a broader shift in metabolic risk that is now appearing much earlier in life.

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