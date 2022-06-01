'I Am Not Feeling Well,' Singer KK Said Hours Before His Death: How To Recognise An Impending Heart Attack

On Tuesday, the country lost one of the most talented singers, Krishnakumar Kunnath. He suffered a massive heart attack.

"I am not feeling well, turn off the spotlights," renowned Bollywood singer KK had requested the concert organisers minutes before his death. On Tuesday, the country lost one of the most talented singers, Krishnakumar Kunnath. The singer was in the West Bengal capital city for a two-day show. He was 53. According to the sources, KK was repeatedly asking the organisers if he was not feeling well. He was even heard asking to turn off the spotlight.

The velvet voice, who represented the many tones of the Indian youth growing up in the 1990s and 2000s, was known for his varied discography which included romantic ballads like "Tadap Tadap", "Bas Ek Pal", "Aankhon Mein Teri", disco numbers "Koi Kahe", "It's The Time To Disco", and non-film tracks such as "Pal" and "Aapki Dua".

Deaths due to heart attacks are becoming very common, why is this happening? how to spot an impending heart attack? which age group is most at risk? let's know the answer from the experts and understand this severe health condition and the precautions you need to take to keep your heart healthy.

How To Recognise An Impending Heart Attack?

A heart attack is marked by a severe health condition in which the blood flow to the heart gets hindered due to blockage. This blockage happens when there is any kind of fatty buildup in the arteries that carry blood to the heart muscle. The sudden stop in the blood flow to the heart causes heart attacks. Here are some of the warning symptoms of an impending heart attack, that you should never ignore.

Sudden Discomfort In The Chest

Chest discomfort or sharp pain in the chest can be a warning sign of an impending heart attack. In case of a heart attack, the discomfort or pain in the chest lasts for a few minutes. How is the feeling? It is more like feeling uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain in the chest area.

Discomfort In The Upper Body

Another warning symptom of an impending heart attack can be discomfort in the upper body parts. The most visible symptoms can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw, etc.

Difficulty In Breathing

One of the most commonly seen symptoms is breathing issues. shortness of breathing can occur with or without chest discomfort.

Some of the other symptoms can include, cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.

Don't wait for the worst to happen, visit a doctor immediately when you notice any of the warning symptoms of a heart attack listed above. While silent heart attacks cannot be spotted, as they come and kills you in minutes, giving very less chances for any safety measures. There is some that start slowly, with mild pain or discomfort. Pay attention to your body and call the emergency if you experience it.

How To Keep Your Heart Healthy?

Heart attacks can be sudden, but there are still ways you can prevent one. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Ankur Phatarpekar, Director Cath Lab and Intervention Cardiologist, Symbiosis Hospital, Mumbai to understand how to keep the heart healthy. "A healthy heart is essential for general well-being. At any age, adopting a healthy lifestyle can help you avoid heart diseases and reduce your risk of a heart attack or stroke. It's never too late or too early to start caring for your heart. True is the saying that, the earlier you start making healthy choices, the longer you can benefit from them. Even if you've previously had a heart attack, changing your habits to support good health can make a difference."

According to o the doctor, some of the best ways to contribute to good heart health are to eat healthier meals and exercise. Dr Ankur Phatarpekar said, "There are several other things you may do to reduce your chances of developing heart disease. The following factors can put you at a higher risk for heart disease- smoking, high blood pressure, obesity, high cholesterol levels, no physical activity and if you have a family history of any heart disease. The good news is that simply altering your lifestyle, can reduce your risk. Even if you have a family history of heart disease, you can benefit from being preventive and careful."

He further added that the causes of heart attacks can be sedentary behaviour and a bad diet as they can increase the chance of developing a variety of diseases and serious illnesses. "We all know that leading a healthy lifestyle is important, yet we frequently overlook the necessity of developing healthy habits. You may be oblivious to certain factors that could be detrimental to your health," Ankur Phatarpekar said.