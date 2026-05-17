'I am in my 20s, can I still have high BP or hypertension?' Cardiologist explains 5 habits that can silently damage the heart

World Hypertension Day 2026: Can people in their 20s develop high blood pressure? Read on to understand the risks, warning signs, and ways to control hypertension naturally.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 17, 2026 10:03 AM IST

High blood pressure in your 20s? Experts say these modern lifestyle habits may be responsible

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is often called the 'silent killer' - the reason? Most of the time, the signs are subtle and unrecognisable. While high BP is considered a health condition that affects older adults, the current data states that the condition is now also common among people in their 20s and 30s. From lack of exercise to poor eating habits, stress, smoking, and alcohol consumption, there are several risk factors that contribute to high BP. On World Hypertension Day 2026, we reached out to top cardiologist to understand high blood pressure and its impact on the entire body, especially among young adults.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. (Gp Capt) Ashish Chauhan, Consultant - Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Whitefield, explained that hypertension in young adults is becoming increasingly common due to modern lifestyle patterns.

"So blood pressure, which is more than 140 by 90 in people aged less than 40 years, is defined as hypertension in the young" --- he said.

VIDEO: Doctor Explains Hypertension Risk In Young Adults

How To Know If You Have Hypertension?

Doctors often confirm hypertension using a 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring test. Once elevated blood pressure is confirmed, additional tests may be done to evaluate kidney and adrenal gland function, since these organs play a major role in blood pressure regulation.

Tests may include renal function tests, electrolyte analysis, serum aldosterone levels, plasma renin levels, kidney ultrasound, ECG, echocardiography, and eye examinations to assess possible damage caused by high blood pressure.

You may like to read

Symptoms of hypertension.

Is Hypertension Manageable?

Sedentary lifestyles along with other lifestyle things like smoking and alcohol consumption increase the chance of heart disease and high blood pressure. So the complex of sedentary lifestyle, obesity, high stress levels, smoking, eating junk food is a sure shot recipe for high blood pressure and heart diseases. So, how to control it? Here is what doctor suggests you to do:

Healthy diet: Food, when we eat more ready to prepare food, more fast food, the sodium content in that food is much higher. This salt retains water and pushes up your blood pressure. Exercise daily: Exercise, more and more people are getting so involved in their job that they are becoming sedentary. Exercise opens up vessels in your body and lowers your blood pressure. It improves your vasodilatory hormones and corrects your blood pressure. Manage your stress levels: Exercising regularly also gives you happiness, reduces your depression and helps you live a better life. Stress drives up our cortisol levels. Symptoms of hypertension.

"High blood pressure is no longer just an older person's disease. Increasing stress levels, unhealthy food choices, sedentary lifestyles, and poor sleep habits are making hypertension more common among young adults in their 20s and 30s. Early diagnosis and healthy lifestyle changes can play a major role in protecting heart health and preventing serious complications later in life," concluded Dr Chauhan.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for concerns related to blood pressure, heart health, or lifestyle-related medical conditions.

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.