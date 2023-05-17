Hysterectomies Can Put You At Cardiovascular Risk: Study

Just like other surgical procedures, hysterectomy also comes with some pros and cons. It also involves a certain element of risk.

Almost all gynaecological surgeries were associated with inducing a moderate risk of cardiovascular diseases.

A hysterectomy is a surgical procedure done to remove the uterus or womb. There can be many reasons why women might go for it. Heavy periods, long-term pelvic pain, fibroids, and some cancers are a few reasons why the procedure might be prescribed. Sometimes, the procedure can be chosen electively, especially if a woman is nearing or has hit menopause and pregnancy is not on the chart. Many women might also take it up as a prevention against future complications and even against some cancers. A recent study has however shown that procedures like hysterectomies, and oophorectomies (removal of ovaries) can increase the cardiovascular disease risk for the person.

As per the study, the risk might be more significant for women under the age of 50 who might be going for the procedure. Another procedure which involves cutting off the fallopian tubes (called tubal ligation) is also associated with the same risk. Sometimes, along with the uterus, your doctor might also prescribe the removal of ovaries and fallopian tubes. This might apply to individual cases.

What did the study find?

The study which was published in the Journal of Women's Health included over 1 lakh participants whose data was analyzed by the researchers. They had gathered data on patients who had only hysterectomy, hysterectomy with removal of one or both ovaries and those who had their fallopian tubes cut.

TRENDING NOW

The researchers looked at the patient's history of cardiovascular events like a heart attack or stroke or cardiovascular surgeries like coronary bypass surgery and others following these procedures. Researchers found that women who had undergone hysterectomies with or without ovary removal and those who had undergone tubal ligation were at an increased risk for cardiovascular disease and coronary revascularization (procedures done to better the flow of blood to the heart).

As per the study researchers, almost all gynaecological surgeries were associated with inducing a moderate risk of cardiovascular diseases. The risk was found more significant for women who had these procedures under the age of 50.

However, the study lacks information on the reasons women went for these procedures in the first place. Also, the conditions like fibroids or endometriosis or others might persuade women to go for these procedures and could also contribute to cardiovascular diseases.

You may like to read

Some risks associated with hysterectomy

Just like other surgical procedures, hysterectomy also comes with some pros and cons. It also involves a certain element of risk. The following are some complications associated with the procedure-

Heavy bleeding Infection Damage to pelvic organs like the bowel or bladder Reaction to general anaesthetic.

RECOMMENDED STORIES